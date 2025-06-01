The Underrated Colorado Drive That Takes You Past Two Spectacular Canyons And Historic Towns

With the rolling Great Plains dominating the eastern half of the state and the mighty Rocky Mountains casting their vast shadow in the west, it should hardly come as a surprise that Colorado is a classic option for road trippers looking for something special in the U.S. There's the ultimate summer journey from Little Medano Creek to Steamboat Lake and the essential scenic route through the mountain towns of the San Juan Skyway. Then there's the jaw-dropping drive that links up Eldorado Canyon State Park and Coal Creek Canyon just outside of Boulder.

It can take over 2 hours to complete from start to finish, whisking you south along the Front Range of the Rockies before diverting westwards into the mountains. You'll make pitstops at state parks laden with honey-hued cliffs and climbing walls, pass through mining boomtowns turned ski resorts, and spy out gushing waterfalls just off the highway. There are opportunities to extend your day with optional hikes and extra historic points of interest should you wish.

The beginning point — and the ending point for that matter — on this spectacular drive is the charming town of Boulder. It shouldn't be too hard to get there to fire the starting gun on your canyon and Rocky Mountain odyssey. Boulder is a mere 35-minute drive from the state capital down in Denver, which is where you'll also find the major aviation hub of Denver International Airport, complete with plenty of car hire options.