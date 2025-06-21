One Of The Best Places To Retire In Costa Rica Is A Gorgeous, Quiet City In The Country's Central Mountains

When Americans think about the best places to retire, many imagine spending their golden years in states with warm climates and active communities, like Florida, Arizona, and South Carolina. These retirement meccas, including the small towns and large cities that dot the thousands of miles of Florida's sunny coastline, offer retirees a variety of community types, leisure activities, and important resources to live out their best years in leisure.

Then there are those individuals looking to retire off the beaten path, in a land full of wonder, nature, and adventure, and are more likely to think of themselves as expats than snowbirds. For these retirees, trading the alligators, herons, and panthers of Florida for the sloths, toucans, and monkeys of Costa Rica could mean fulfilling a lifelong dream. Awarded 2024's best place to retire by the Global Retirement Index, Travel + Leisure also names the city of Santa Ana as the best overall Costa Rican destination to retire. Plus, it's just 15 minutes east of the country's capital in San Jose, and a little more than 30 minutes from both Juan Santamaria and Tobias Bolanos International Airports.

While largely landlocked, Santa Ana is also centrally located, making the country's many national parks, idyllic small towns, and pristine jungle beaches accessible in all directions. While full of exciting and unique adventures, it's important to research the potential dangers of Costa Rica's waterways and its diverse wildlife before diving headfirst into living in this distinctive and exhilarating country.