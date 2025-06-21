One Of The Best Places To Retire In Costa Rica Is A Gorgeous, Quiet City In The Country's Central Mountains
When Americans think about the best places to retire, many imagine spending their golden years in states with warm climates and active communities, like Florida, Arizona, and South Carolina. These retirement meccas, including the small towns and large cities that dot the thousands of miles of Florida's sunny coastline, offer retirees a variety of community types, leisure activities, and important resources to live out their best years in leisure.
Then there are those individuals looking to retire off the beaten path, in a land full of wonder, nature, and adventure, and are more likely to think of themselves as expats than snowbirds. For these retirees, trading the alligators, herons, and panthers of Florida for the sloths, toucans, and monkeys of Costa Rica could mean fulfilling a lifelong dream. Awarded 2024's best place to retire by the Global Retirement Index, Travel + Leisure also names the city of Santa Ana as the best overall Costa Rican destination to retire. Plus, it's just 15 minutes east of the country's capital in San Jose, and a little more than 30 minutes from both Juan Santamaria and Tobias Bolanos International Airports.
While largely landlocked, Santa Ana is also centrally located, making the country's many national parks, idyllic small towns, and pristine jungle beaches accessible in all directions. While full of exciting and unique adventures, it's important to research the potential dangers of Costa Rica's waterways and its diverse wildlife before diving headfirst into living in this distinctive and exhilarating country.
Benefits of retiring in Santa Ana
Costa Rica's unique combination of topography, climate, and animal and plant life makes this Central American country one of the most biodiverse in the world. Known as a top green travel destination for its numerous conservation initiatives, eco-lodges, and renewable energy resources, Costa Rica is also hailed for its "pura vida," or laid-back, carefree lifestyle. Given its easy access to nature, affordable living, and an internationally recognized healthcare system that ranks higher than the U.S., according to the World Health Organization, it's the ideal landing place for retirees seeking a quiet yet comfortable respite from the normally fast-paced lifestyle of the United States.
While the cost of living in Santa Ana can be higher than in other Costa Rican cities, it is still considered more affordable than many destinations in the U.S. Food costs are considerably lower, given the abundance of locally-produced crops, fish, and meat. Housing is also significantly less expensive, with a one-bedroom apartment in major Costa Rican cities averaging less than $550 per month, versus over $1,500 in major stateside cities. U.S. Expats are exempt from paying taxes on Social Security Income or pensions earned outside of Costa Rica. The country also boasts an extensive public and private healthcare sector, with costs running 30% to 70% less than in the United States. Plus, it does not have any pre-existing condition exclusions.
While there is no specific retirement age in Costa Rica, U.S. citizens must qualify for one of the country's residency programs. If you're apprehensive about taking a long-term leap without first spending significant time in Costa Rica, look into the country's temporary residence permit through the U.S. Embassy to test drive the destination for two years.
Food, fun, and the gateway to long-term adventure in Costa Rica
Nestled at the base of the Escazu Mountains, Santa Ana and nearby cities are home to animal refuges and rehabilitation centers, like the highly praised Toucan Ranch Rescue and Refugio Animal Costa Rica. Numerous nature trails, wellness spas, local markets, and even Hacienda Alsacia, a working Starbucks Coffee Farm and its global research hub, can be found in and around Santa Ana. The city's native tree nursery plays a crucial role in reforesting the country's extensive, lush rainforests, including those surrounding Hacienda la Chimba, home to the Instagram-worthy Mano del Mantra.
For those seeking a more structured and laid-back retirement, the Santa Ana and Southwest Senior Centers offer a variety of free weekly classes, including those centered around arts & crafts, music, and dance. Enrichment classes focused on language and cultural immersion are also offered, as well as recreational activities like bingo, gardening, and billiards. Community groups and social gatherings geared toward retirees can also be found throughout the city.
For the lifelong foodies, Santa Ana is home to a variety of tasty bites. With local offerings from food stalls and mom-and-pops, boisterous sports bars, and upscale restaurants serving authentic Costa Rican, Mexican, Italian, and Japanese fare, there's something for every palate. The weekly farmers market creates opportunities for fresh, local shopping and social interaction, while horse parades, like San Jose's El Gran Tope Nacional, and the Onion Festival, held annually in March, offer unique experiences year-round. When you're ready for a weekend getaway, coastal towns like colorful Tamarindo, known for its perfect surf and rich wildlife, grant easy access to Costa Rica's miles of beaches, island escapes, and excursions.