Hidden On Italy's Gulf Of Orosei Is A Coastal Getaway Nowhere Near Tourists' Radar With Mountains And Beaches

For years, sun worshippers have been flocking to Sardinia for powdery beaches with turquoise waters (often compared to the beaches of Tahiti). Combine that with a life expectancy that easily hits triple digits, and it's no surprise that Sardinia holds a timeless appeal.

The eastern coast of Sardinia, particularly along the coast of Baunei on the Gulf of Orosei in Ogliastra, is home to a stunning blend of lush mountains and picture-perfect beaches. As the first Blue Zone region ever identified, this particular area of Sardinia is incredibly special for locals and all those who visit. Sandwiched between the Tyrrhenian Sea and the Gennargentu mountains, Ogliastra boasts a unique juxtaposition that offers something for everyone.

In addition to mountains and beaches, visitors can explore Grotta del Fico (a unique cave that connects to the sea), Su Marmuri's Cave (famous for its unique colors and formations), and a range of limestone cliffs, all part of the Supramonte mountain range along the coast.