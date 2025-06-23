​​One Of Minnesota's Most Mesmerizing Lakes Is A Sprawling Oasis For Endless Outdoor Thrills And Adventures

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes — although there are technically 11,482. One of the best places to experience lake life is a remote wilderness in northern Minnesota called the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW). This picturesque and peaceful area has over 1,000 bodies of water, plus vast forests and wildlife aplenty. It's also close to the breathtaking and underrated city of Ely in the northern part of the state. One spot you can't miss here is Basswood Lake — although it's not the easiest to reach.

Basswood Lake is a freshwater lake in the Boundary Waters, and it sprawls across the border into Canada's Quetico Provincial Park. The lake is 25,953 acres, with just over 14,000 acres located in Minnesota — the entirety of Basswood Lake's waters are within the BWCAW. Permits are required to access Basswood Lake, and the type of permit you need depends on your vessel. In most other parts of the Boundary Waters, motorized watercraft are completely restricted. Basswood Lake is unusual in that motorized watercraft are permitted in certain areas, although they're limited to 25 horsepower. You can do a self-issued day paddle permit for Basswood Lake, but overnight paddle, day motor, and overnight motor permits all require advance booking.