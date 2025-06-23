One Of Minnesota's Most Mesmerizing Lakes Is A Sprawling Oasis For Endless Outdoor Thrills And Adventures
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes — although there are technically 11,482. One of the best places to experience lake life is a remote wilderness in northern Minnesota called the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW). This picturesque and peaceful area has over 1,000 bodies of water, plus vast forests and wildlife aplenty. It's also close to the breathtaking and underrated city of Ely in the northern part of the state. One spot you can't miss here is Basswood Lake — although it's not the easiest to reach.
Basswood Lake is a freshwater lake in the Boundary Waters, and it sprawls across the border into Canada's Quetico Provincial Park. The lake is 25,953 acres, with just over 14,000 acres located in Minnesota — the entirety of Basswood Lake's waters are within the BWCAW. Permits are required to access Basswood Lake, and the type of permit you need depends on your vessel. In most other parts of the Boundary Waters, motorized watercraft are completely restricted. Basswood Lake is unusual in that motorized watercraft are permitted in certain areas, although they're limited to 25 horsepower. You can do a self-issued day paddle permit for Basswood Lake, but overnight paddle, day motor, and overnight motor permits all require advance booking.
How to access Basswood Lake and what to do
There are two main routes into Basswood Lake: Fall Lake and Moose Lake. The Fall Lake entry point is a 14-minute drive from Ely, while Moose Lake's entry point is a 27-minute drive. If you choose Fall Lake, you'll have two portages, one at 83 rods and another at 85 rods, to reach Basswood Lake. If you choose to enter from Moose Lake, you'll paddle via Newfound Lake and Sucker Lake to Prairie Portage; some motor permit holders opt to be towed by a motorized truck and trailer through Prairie Portage. However you reach Basswood Lake, you'll be in for a thrilling wilderness adventure.
Basswood Lake is loved by anglers for its exceptional fishing. The lake is known for its walleye, northern pike, smallmouth bass, and bluegills. In fact, Basswood Lake holds the state record for the largest northern pike, (tied with Minnesota's second-largest lake, Mille Lacs Lake) with a massive 46.25-inch fish that was caught in 2021. You can also visit one of the oldest trees in the Boundary Waters on Basswood Lake, a huge cedar with a 5-foot diameter, estimated to be between 700 and 1,100 years old. Paddle on the lake to see Basswood Falls, a beautiful waterfall close to the international border. Keep your eyes peeled for some of the BWCAW's famous wildlife, such as bald eagles, while you're here, and listen to the tranquil loon calls, which are most prevalent in the evenings.
Traveling to the Boundary Waters and where to stay
Ely is the closest town for accessing the Boundary Waters. While there are smaller regional airports in Ely and Hibbing, Duluth International Airport is the closest major airport; it's about a 2-hour drive from Ely. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, recognized as one of the best airports in North America, is the most convenient large airport for arriving in Minnesota — it's a 4-hour drive from Ely. You'll want to rent a vehicle to properly explore the Boundary Waters and Ely, although if you've booked your trip with an outfitter, they'll likely be able to shuttle you to your entry point for a fee.
Camping is only allowed at designated campsites in the Boundary Waters, but there are a large number of campsites on Basswood Lake. Island sites like BWCA Campsite 1616 are a top pick, as they offer stunning views and plenty of space to spread out. If you're looking for accommodation around Ely, Stay Inn Ely has five boutique suites and a cozy stone fireplace — perfect for warming up in the evening. Opt to stay at Grand Ely Lodge, and you'll be treated to comfortable rooms, two on-site restaurants, and a big indoor pool.