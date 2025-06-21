What It Means When You See An Unusual Overpass In Colorado That Looks Like A Big Pile Of Dirt

Colorado's massive mountain ranges and forests make it one of the best places in the U.S. to reconnect with nature. It's not uncommon to spot elk roaming along hidden hiking trails like the waterfall-filled Blue Lakes Trail, or see bears at Cheyenne Mountain State Park, which boasts incredible recreation and camping. But even this rugged state has to balance letting visitors experience its nature with protecting important wildlife territory. As highways cut through areas important to its fauna, Colorado has turned to a modern solution that you might drive past without thinking twice about: wildlife overpasses that let animals safely cross while drivers continue their journey uninterrupted.

These overpasses — called wildlife crossings — appear as wide, dirt- and vegetation-covered bridges over busy roadways, where animals can safely cross, particularly during migration periods. As winter's harsher weather approaches, wildlife like deer and elk migrate to lower elevations. Many wild animals also have daily migrations, moving between the woods at night (for shelter) to meadows during the day (for grazing). As more busy roads split the animal migration corridors, they become common sites of collisions. As CDOT Wildlife Program Manager Jeff Peterson told Colorado Outdoors, around 4,000 of these collisions occur every year. That puts people in danger as well as disrupts the animal population: A full 2% of female collared mule deer are killed by vehicle collisions, the Colorado Wildlife & Transportation Alliance reports.

Luckily, the wildlife crossings being built around the state are one of those rare innovations that benefit humans and animals alike, allowing both to cross paths safely. A crossing at Colorado Highway 9, for example, reduced collisions by 92% after five years, a State of Colorado bill reported. In 2022, Colorado passed a bill to fund new wildlife crossings, so travelers may notice more of them popping up along their routes.