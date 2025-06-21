Island Hop Via Ferry On Europe's Unique Archipelago Trail Complete With Hiking, Biking, And Beaches

Imagine a capital city surrounded by more than 24,000 islands bathed in the glimmering saltwater of the Baltic Sea. Imagine finding one of the largest royal palaces in Europe on the doorstep of wave-splashed cliffs and forests filled with blueberry bushes. Dreamy, eh? Well, all that beckons over in Sweden — where the vast Stockholm Archipelago encompasses the idyllic nature escape of Grinda, the long, sandy beaches of Nåttarö, and plenty more. These days, some of the best bits are linked up by the wonderful Stockholm Archipelago Trail, a groundbreaking trekking route that was officially launched in the fall of 2024.

Clocking up a total of 167 miles as it runs across the inlets of the Baltic around the big city, the route is largely unique among long-distance paths because hikers use the public ferry network to hop between the various stages. A flexible way to experience the wild coastal habitats of the region, you can opt to dip in and out, doing just one or two of the sections on different days. Or, you can commit to the whole shebang in one sitting, wild camping as you go.

Getting onto the trail is a cinch. Not only are there regular public ferries linking all of the main islands, but boats also go direct from the heart of the capital to various starting points out in the archipelago. Alternatively, there are connections from multiple mainland towns like Nynäshamn to other starting locations. So, the moment you're done indulging in the age-old Swedish custom of fika, hop on a ferry and get ready to sample the untamed side of the country's capital.