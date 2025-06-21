Island Hop Via Ferry On Europe's Unique Archipelago Trail Complete With Hiking, Biking, And Beaches
Imagine a capital city surrounded by more than 24,000 islands bathed in the glimmering saltwater of the Baltic Sea. Imagine finding one of the largest royal palaces in Europe on the doorstep of wave-splashed cliffs and forests filled with blueberry bushes. Dreamy, eh? Well, all that beckons over in Sweden — where the vast Stockholm Archipelago encompasses the idyllic nature escape of Grinda, the long, sandy beaches of Nåttarö, and plenty more. These days, some of the best bits are linked up by the wonderful Stockholm Archipelago Trail, a groundbreaking trekking route that was officially launched in the fall of 2024.
Clocking up a total of 167 miles as it runs across the inlets of the Baltic around the big city, the route is largely unique among long-distance paths because hikers use the public ferry network to hop between the various stages. A flexible way to experience the wild coastal habitats of the region, you can opt to dip in and out, doing just one or two of the sections on different days. Or, you can commit to the whole shebang in one sitting, wild camping as you go.
Getting onto the trail is a cinch. Not only are there regular public ferries linking all of the main islands, but boats also go direct from the heart of the capital to various starting points out in the archipelago. Alternatively, there are connections from multiple mainland towns like Nynäshamn to other starting locations. So, the moment you're done indulging in the age-old Swedish custom of fika, hop on a ferry and get ready to sample the untamed side of the country's capital.
How to hike the Stockholm Archipelago Trail
There are 21 legs to the Stockholm Archipelago Trail spread out across 20 different islands that pepper a wide run of coastline on the Baltic Sea. One of the great draws is the diversity — each isle has its own distinct feel and vibe. On some, you'll encounter vibrant fishing villages and lively beaches. On others, you'll pick your way through moss-caked forests without another soul in sight.
Begin by choosing the section — or sections — of the trail you'd like to complete. Will it be the lake-dotted interiors of gorgeous Svartsö, hailed by Rick Steves as one of Europe's best island getaways? Or will it be the forest-fringed paths and craggy coastal routes of gorgeous Utö? If you can't decide, you can also plan multi-day sections that include three or four islets, or opt to do the whole thing. Simply identify what ferry or ferries you need to catch to get to the trailheads and link your various isles, and then set off. Simple as that.
The terrain varies a lot across the Stockholm Archipelago Trail. There are islands with wide gravel paths, but also dense woodland and even technical coastal sections that might require some scrambling. Additionally, the path is open year-round, but access isn't guaranteed in the winter, when ferry schedules are significantly reduced. The top time of all is the so-called "Magic Season", in early autumn, when the coast forests change color and the summer crowds have returned to the city.
Cycling, beaches, and quaint towns out in the archipelago
Stockholm's gorgeous island trail is, officially, a hiking path. This means there are sections where bikes simply can't go. However, there are also sections with wider, flatter paths that really do lend themselves to getting around on two wheels. Take Sandhamn, for example, one of the farthest islands from the city. Home to both remote forest paths reserved for walkers, it also offers cycling routes that weave through the pine woods to glorious beaches.
Speaking of beaches, the sands are surely one of the great highlights of trekking here. Down in Nåttarö, hikers fresh off the ferry will discover one of the region's largest beaches in a truly rustic setting amid pine woods and cliffs. The 7.7-mile leg across the island of Ålö, meanwhile, includes a pit stop at the Ålö Storsand, one of the most celebrated in the whole archipelago.
Occasionally, you'll happen across a little fishing village or harbor town on the more built-up islands. They pepper the isle of Möja in the shape of little Ramsmora, home to a charming local fish restaurant. They also pop up in Sandhamn, with red-painted cottages and lively bars filled with yachters.