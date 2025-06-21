Utah's Breathtaking Natural Arches Won't Last Forever (And Why That's Okay)

Towering rock spires and sandstone arches so tall that they're visible from miles away are instantly recognizable features of the American West. The wide open desert spaces dotted with geological wonders inspire awe, sprawling across multiple states. These natural arches are found prolifically throughout Utah's "Mighty Five" national parks: Arches, Zion, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, and the impressive Capitol Reef. These have long been landmarks of history, optimism, and adventure, serving as spiritual hubs in Indigenous traditions and used as movie backdrops for films like "Thelma and Louise," "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," and even the outer-space caper "Galaxy Quest." Not to mention, they make for breathtaking road trip destinations.

However, in 2024, one widely recognized arch in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area's Lake Powell — nicknamed the Toilet Bowl for its resemblance to, well, a commode — collapsed, leaving a heap of crumbled sandstone. The double arch was an iconic landmark in the lake and believed to be formed from Jurassic-era Navajo sandstone that was millions of years old. The destruction was shocking, but it wasn't the first magnificent arch to topple. In 2008, campers in the Devils Garden area of Arches National Park heard rumbling in the middle of the night and found that Wall Arch, the 12th largest arch in the park, had collapsed under its own weight.

In both cases, slow erosion from water and wind contributed to the structures' demise, but experts speculate these have been exacerbated by human activity — especially heavy visitor traffic to the parks — and subsequent climate changes have increased the likelihood of recurrence. A concerned public now wonders: Are all the arches in danger of falling, and is the National Parks Service going to do anything about it?