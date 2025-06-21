Sarasota's Boldest Hotel Is A Florida Gem Honoring The City's Circus Roots With Gulf Views And Seafood Towers

No American city is as famously tied to its circus history as Sarasota. Long considered a favorite East Coast retirement destination, this Florida city was once the winter home of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circuses. As an ode to the city's circus roots, a boutique hotel with nostalgic, theatrical interiors and seafood towers opened in early 2025. Cirque St. Armands Beachside, part of the 28-property Opal Collection, blends everything Florida does best: Gulf views, the circus, fresh seafood, and glamorous interiors. And while it might sound like a chaotic mashup, there is nothing kitsch or tacky about this place.

One of the hotel's biggest draws is its beachside location. It's set right on the Lido Shores on Florida's southwest coastline, just a few steps from Lido Beach, known for its white quartz sand and warm water. Just next door, Siesta Key was even named the best beach in America for 2025. The hotel has its own pool with loungers, yellow striped cabanas, and a wet bar, as well as a gelato stand to satisfy that nostalgic childhood craving. The beach just to the side of the hotel is exclusively reserved for guests, shared with the neighboring resort.

With this particular stretch of coastline being one of the top five beaches in Florida to see dolphins, it's no surprise that the hotel's restaurant has a seafood focus. The on-site eatery, Ringside, is joined by the lobby bar Midway and the poolside Ringmaster — all three eateries playfully named after the circus that inspired them. At Ringside, the only thing more entertaining than the decor is the menu, with bold dishes that have as much visual personality as they do delicious flavor.