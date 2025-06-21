The 'Sailing Capital Of North Carolina' Is A Haven For Outdoor Enthusiasts With Small-Town Charm

Visit Oriental, North Carolina, at your own risk; there is a high likelihood you will never want to leave. Fewer than 1,000 residents live in Oriental full time, and a good number of those only planned on a short visit. Outdoor enthusiasts find it easy to fall in love with this quaint fishing village, which somehow retains its small-town charm despite the influx of visitors. In the 1960s, the town was home to only a few sailboats. Now, the almost 3,000 boats docked in the village's marinas outnumber the residents of Oriental more than three to one. This once sleepy fishing village, which celebrates its nautical roots at every opportunity, is now a haven for sailors and has been dubbed the "Sailing Capital of North Carolina."

In the 1870s, when Louis "Uncle Lou" B. Midyette docked at what is now known as Oriental to escape strong winds, he fell in love with the area. In particular, he loved all the small creeks twisting together to form the waterfront area. He convinced several people from his hometown to move there with him, and the new community was called Smith's Creek. Midyette's wife, Rebecca, felt the town needed a better name. According to folklore, she was walking along a beach on the Outer Banks and found a nameplate from a sunken ship called "Oriental". She suggested the name to her husband, and the name change became official in 1899 when the village was incorporated.