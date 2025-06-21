The World's Oldest Functioning Lighthouse Is A Wildly Underrated Gem On Spain's Lush Galician Coast

Along Spain's Galician coast is a lighthouse marking the spot where a legendary event took place. After leaning into the unknown in his quest to complete one of his 12 labors, Hercules was determined to steal Geryon's cattle by defeating the three-bodied giant. Hercules slew his enemy and buried his head, declaring that a tower be built on that spot, thus accomplishing his 10th task. This is how most of us would like to tell the story of the world's oldest functioning lighthouse, but the real tale goes back to the powerful Roman Empire.

Located nearly 2 miles from the town of A Coruña in Spain's northern region of Galicia, the Tower of Hercules — or the Farum Brigantium in Latin — is a lighthouse built by the Romans sometime between the first and second centuries. Constructed to direct maritime traffic and serve as a beacon for approaching ships, this 180-foot building is the only surviving Roman lighthouse in the world that is still operating as a navigational aid. Today, the tower draws the interest of researchers and stands as a testament to how ancient signal towers once worked. It's no wonder that the Tower of Hercules was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2009.

If you're visiting from abroad, A Coruña has its own airport. To reach the Tower of Hercules, you can either take a bus from the city center or rent a car, and since Spain is considered the best country in Europe for road trips, driving may sound like a fun idea.