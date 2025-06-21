This Trendy Kansas College City Surprises With A Hip Downtown, Vibrant Art Community, And Live Music Scene

You could make a whole trip of experiencing the vibrant nightlife in Kansas City, but just a 40-minute drive away, Lawrence, Kansas, beckons. Far from the quirky, family-friendly sites near Topeka, Massachusetts Street (better known as "Mass") is the main drag of the small city's hip downtown. At first glance, the strip's buildings — many of which hail back to the era of Lawrence's 1854 founding — give it the appearance of a cute, old-timey Midwestern town. But a look inside those edifices quickly reveals a modern taste for contemporary art and exceptional live music.

This makes some sense, given the fact that much of Lawrence's 97,000-strong population is in some way affiliated with the University of Kansas. Lawrence is a college town through and through, and Jayhawks (the KU mascot) can show their pride by visiting Kansas Sampler, a Mass Street vendor for all things branded with the smiling bird.

Not looking for souvenirs just yet? Check in at the Eldridge Hotel, a 48-suite member of the Historic Hotels of America. Built as the Free State Hotel in 1855, it was originally intended as a temporary home for settlers from Massachusetts, the source of the street's name. From there, grab a pie a block away at Limestone. The pizzas feature unusual ingredient combinations on Neapolitan-inspired crusts. Try the Greens, Eggs & Ham, topped with house-smoked tasso ham, braised greens, mustard cream sauce and seeds, Gruyère cheese, and a freshly cracked local egg.