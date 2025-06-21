This Trendy Kansas College City Surprises With A Hip Downtown, Vibrant Art Community, And Live Music Scene
You could make a whole trip of experiencing the vibrant nightlife in Kansas City, but just a 40-minute drive away, Lawrence, Kansas, beckons. Far from the quirky, family-friendly sites near Topeka, Massachusetts Street (better known as "Mass") is the main drag of the small city's hip downtown. At first glance, the strip's buildings — many of which hail back to the era of Lawrence's 1854 founding — give it the appearance of a cute, old-timey Midwestern town. But a look inside those edifices quickly reveals a modern taste for contemporary art and exceptional live music.
This makes some sense, given the fact that much of Lawrence's 97,000-strong population is in some way affiliated with the University of Kansas. Lawrence is a college town through and through, and Jayhawks (the KU mascot) can show their pride by visiting Kansas Sampler, a Mass Street vendor for all things branded with the smiling bird.
Not looking for souvenirs just yet? Check in at the Eldridge Hotel, a 48-suite member of the Historic Hotels of America. Built as the Free State Hotel in 1855, it was originally intended as a temporary home for settlers from Massachusetts, the source of the street's name. From there, grab a pie a block away at Limestone. The pizzas feature unusual ingredient combinations on Neapolitan-inspired crusts. Try the Greens, Eggs & Ham, topped with house-smoked tasso ham, braised greens, mustard cream sauce and seeds, Gruyère cheese, and a freshly cracked local egg.
Be a patron of the arts in Lawrence
Mass is lined with quirky stores filled with local arts and crafts. The Striped Cow, with its slogan "Where art meets life," has everything from jewelry to purses and candles. Empath Craft features a studio with classes such as broom-making, as well as an upstairs store with crystals and kits for producing your own masterpieces. The Third Planet is similarly aimed at the artsy crowd with stones and fun clothing.
When you're done shopping for gifts, it's time to truly immerse yourself in the work of area creators at one of several galleries. Phoenix Gallery boasts the wares of more than 300 masters. Meanwhile, Prairie Hills Gallery hosts painting classes for aspiring artists of all ages. Those who book their Lawrence visit for the end of the month will also be treated to shows in spaces all over town, including Fayman Gallery, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. as part of Final Fridays. According to Explore Lawrence, the city has one of the country's largest populations of working artists per capita. Why not support one of those local painters, sculptors, or multimedia artists by bringing something home?
Spend an evening on Mass Street in Lawrence
Ready to get loud? Lawrence's Granada started life as a vaudeville theater in the 1920s before becoming a movie venue. Since the 1990s, it's been home to some of the best concerts in the region, including shows from both regional and national acts. For something more interactive, the theater also offers regular "Bingo Loco," a giant bingo party.
Another former film house, Liberty Hall, was converted from an abolitionist newsroom to a theater in 1882, making it a good destination to pair with America's "oldest operating purpose-built cinema" in Ottawa, about half an hour south of Lawrence. Today, Liberty Hall is both an arthouse movie theater and a destination for live music and comedy, featuring big names like Japanese Breakfast and Jay and Silent Bob. For something smaller, Replay Lounge is both a pinball bar with regularly rotating machines and a spot to hear live music nearly every day of the week.
Travelers who appreciate an exceptional cocktail with their tunes should make it a point to hit The Bourgeois Pig for a Dill Rickey, as refreshing as a drink flavored with pickles can be. Gaslight Gardens is known for its gorgeous patio and stage, as well as classic and creative tipples like the herbaceous Rosemary Collins. Kansas City may be known as the "Paris of the Plains," but Lawrence, with its quirky, historically informed downtown, is an unmissable add-on to any flight into KCI.