Utah's Scenic Byway Connecting Bryce Canyon To Capitol Reef National Park Is Full Of Wild Views And Adventure

The United States has many scenic byways, but the very best might be Utah's Scenic Byway 12. If you wanted to drive straight from one end to the other you could probably do it in three hours, but you're much better off dedicating a few days to this trip. The views along the road are definitely beautiful, so the drive is worth it even if you are short on time. However, the real appeal of this road trip is just how many incredible places there are to stop and visit along the way. Not only is it a gorgeous way to get from Bryce Canyon National Park to Capitol Reef National Park, but you can stop by at several state parks, national monuments, and a gorgeous national forest, too.

Your first stop should be the incredible Red Canyon. First, check out the information kiosk outside, which tells you more about Highway 12, but then make sure to continue inside. True to its name, the rocks here are a bright orangey red; unusual red rock formations rise up out of the canyon.

Next, it's time to visit the unique and spectacularly vibrant Bryce Canyon National Park. It's one of Utah's "Mighty Five" national parks, and has landscapes so remarkable they will make you feel like you're standing on the surface of an alien planet. The main attraction at this park is just over 20 minutes from Red Canyon: the Bryce Amphitheater, packed with strange rock spires. You can even drive to the best viewpoint (such as Bryce Point), so you won't have to pause your road trip for a hike in order to see it for yourself.