Utah's Scenic Byway Connecting Bryce Canyon To Capitol Reef National Park Is Full Of Wild Views And Adventure
The United States has many scenic byways, but the very best might be Utah's Scenic Byway 12. If you wanted to drive straight from one end to the other you could probably do it in three hours, but you're much better off dedicating a few days to this trip. The views along the road are definitely beautiful, so the drive is worth it even if you are short on time. However, the real appeal of this road trip is just how many incredible places there are to stop and visit along the way. Not only is it a gorgeous way to get from Bryce Canyon National Park to Capitol Reef National Park, but you can stop by at several state parks, national monuments, and a gorgeous national forest, too.
Your first stop should be the incredible Red Canyon. First, check out the information kiosk outside, which tells you more about Highway 12, but then make sure to continue inside. True to its name, the rocks here are a bright orangey red; unusual red rock formations rise up out of the canyon.
Next, it's time to visit the unique and spectacularly vibrant Bryce Canyon National Park. It's one of Utah's "Mighty Five" national parks, and has landscapes so remarkable they will make you feel like you're standing on the surface of an alien planet. The main attraction at this park is just over 20 minutes from Red Canyon: the Bryce Amphitheater, packed with strange rock spires. You can even drive to the best viewpoint (such as Bryce Point), so you won't have to pause your road trip for a hike in order to see it for yourself.
See the incredible landscapes around Escalante, Utah through your windshield
Utah is famous for its national parks, but if you're looking to explore all of what the Beehive State has to offer, don't overlook its other parks. In the area around Escalante, Utah, there are three beautiful natural landscapes that you won't want to miss as you explore the scenic byway. The colorful, stratified stone layers of Kodachrome Basin State Park, the cliffs and canyons of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, and the ancient fossilized trees of Escalante Petrified Forest State Park are all accessible off Scenic Byway 12.
To see the best of Kodachrome Basin State Park (pictured above), you're going to need to park the car, lace up your hiking boots, and explore the desert. Consider making your way to the Panorama Trail before you hit the road. This relatively easy trail takes you to some of the most interesting rock formations. The same goes for the Escalante Petrified Forest State Park, where you should walk the Petrified Forest Trail and see lovely living trees and spectacular fossilized ones in a single mile. If you're up for a driving challenge, your favorite might just be Grand Staircase. The Hole in the Rock Road takes you on a remarkable journey through the landscape, but you're going to need four wheel drive to handle this dirt road.
From Hogsback to Capitol Reef National Park on Highway 12
This route takes you by many iconic parks and natural wonders, but there is one place where the road itself is the star of the show: Hogsback. If you've ever hiked switchbacks, you'll get the idea. As the road takes you steeply down from Escalante to Boulder, it twists and turns. Out your window, you'll have an impressive view down into the canyons — which could either be thrilling or harrowing depending on your perspective.
Technically, your drive ends with Utah's Scenic Byway 12, but you should continue on from the uncrowded Utah town of Torrey to the spectacular Capitol Reef National Park. You can definitely explore this park on foot, but some of the best views might just be along the road. Finish out your road trip along The Scenic Drive (pictured above) through the park. Along the way, you'll see strange red rock formations, jagged red cliffs, bizarre looking polka dot holes and long wave-like ripples worn into smooth stone, and numerous rock domes and canyons.