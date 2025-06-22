'The Birthplace Of New York' Is A Bustling Urban Oasis With Local Shops And A Highly Walkable Downtown

New York is full of amazing places. There are gems scattered throughout the state, like the hidden waterfalls in New York's dreamy Fillmore Glen State Park, but a less-discussed city is White Plains. In addition to being the hometown of notable people like writer Joseph Campbell and "Rent" composer Jonathan Larson, the city has a lot to offer. Mainly, White Plains is said to be "the birthplace of New York." The state's Fourth Provincial Congress assembled in White Plains in July 1776, and the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence in New York was on the steps of White Plains' city courthouse.

White Plains is also notable historically for the Battle of White Plains during the Revolutionary War. On October 28, 1776, the British defeated the American army and forced George Washington to retreat from New York. Visitors can see the action site firsthand to learn more at the Battle of White Plains Park on Battle Avenue.

If you're traveling from outside the state, take a plane to LaGuardia Airport, which is about 30 miles from White Plains. If you're coming from New York City, you can take the Metro-North Railroad directly to White Plains station. By train, it should take about one hour to get to White Plains. The city is extremely walkable, so having a car when you're there is not necessary, as most errands could be done on foot.