'The Birthplace Of New York' Is A Bustling Urban Oasis With Local Shops And A Highly Walkable Downtown
New York is full of amazing places. There are gems scattered throughout the state, like the hidden waterfalls in New York's dreamy Fillmore Glen State Park, but a less-discussed city is White Plains. In addition to being the hometown of notable people like writer Joseph Campbell and "Rent" composer Jonathan Larson, the city has a lot to offer. Mainly, White Plains is said to be "the birthplace of New York." The state's Fourth Provincial Congress assembled in White Plains in July 1776, and the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence in New York was on the steps of White Plains' city courthouse.
White Plains is also notable historically for the Battle of White Plains during the Revolutionary War. On October 28, 1776, the British defeated the American army and forced George Washington to retreat from New York. Visitors can see the action site firsthand to learn more at the Battle of White Plains Park on Battle Avenue.
If you're traveling from outside the state, take a plane to LaGuardia Airport, which is about 30 miles from White Plains. If you're coming from New York City, you can take the Metro-North Railroad directly to White Plains station. By train, it should take about one hour to get to White Plains. The city is extremely walkable, so having a car when you're there is not necessary, as most errands could be done on foot.
White Plains is an urban oasis with a lively downtown
White Plains has been called an urban oasis, as visitors and residents can experience a semblance of New York City living without having to confront the massive costs it takes to live in or visit the Big Apple. As of 2025, the population of White Plains was over 62,000 people, becoming a hub for young professionals seeking a mix of a lively downtown area and green space.
While many small cities like Rome, New York, have charming downtowns, White Plains' central area also has much to offer. Renaissance Plaza Park is situated at the intersection of Mamaroneck Avenue and Main Street, holding events including live concerts and food festivals. One of its best attractions is its fountain, which is considered to be one of the Northern United States' biggest show fountains. The Renaissance Plaza Fountain is a sight to behold, lit up by nearly 200 colored lights.
For entertainment, there are various pub crawls throughout the year, including one for Pride in June, one for Independence Day in July, and one for St. Patrick's Day in March. The White Plains Performing Arts Center hosts excellent theater, dance, and music shows. Local shops like Hastings Tea and Coffee or the Complete Golfer are fun stops. The Westchester shopping mall is also a perfect spot for visitors with a plethora of stores, including Neiman Marcus, the Lego Store, and GameStop. If your vacation is lacking some much-needed bowling, then Bowlero is the place to go. For some mystery-filled adventure, check out the Puzzle Parlor escape room.
What to eat and where to stay in White Plains
Though White Plains may not be listed as one of the most underrated foodie destinations in America, if you're seeking some great places to eat, the city has you covered. Via Garibaldi on North Broadway is the perfect spot for Italian cuisine, offering up a variety of pizza options and entrées like lobster ravioli and pesto-crusted seabass. For some great Dim Sum, check out Aberdeen on Barker Avenue. The restaurant has options such as shrimp dumplings and fried dough noodle crepes. For dessert, head to T-Swirl Crepe on Mamaroneck Avenue. The Japanese creperie has excellent sweet options, including banana chocolate, fuji caramel apple, and matcha azuki bean.
After shopping and dining out in White Plains, you might want to stay the night. The Sonesta White Plains Downtown gives you the chance to lodge in the heart of the city, with room options that range from a basic room with a king bed to a luxury two-bedroom suite. The hotel is only 2 miles away from the Metro North Station and offers amenities like an indoor swimming pool, pet-friendly rooms, and an on-site restaurant with locally-sourced cuisine. For a more budget-friendly option, there's the Residence Inn, which is also close to the train station and includes a complimentary breakfast, rooms with full kitchens, and high-speed Wi-Fi.