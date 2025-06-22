Sandwiched Between Myrtle Beach And Charleston Is South Carolina's Coastal City With Charm And Watersports

Myrtle Beach may be a well-known destination in South Carolina, but there are plenty of hidden gems scattered along the Atlantic Coast that give this thriving resort town a run for its money. Located between Myrtle Beach and Charleston, a city known for its European flair and Southern charm, lies an underrated coastal city that is ideal for both relaxation and adventure. Garden City is not only a far less crowded alternative compared to other South Carolina hot spots, but its exciting offerings are enough to keep the whole family entertained.

Garden City is located just 10 miles south of Myrtle Beach International Airport and offers the perfect blend of a laid-back vibe, activities, and family-friendly attractions. It is no surprise that the stunning South Carolina coast is a sought-after destination, since it is also home to America's happiest seaside town, so it would be a crying shame to miss out on often-overlooked spots like Garden City. You could say that this quaint seaside gem is a playground for both adults and children, taking you back to the days when arcade games ruled — think Whac-a-Mole and Pac-Man — which can be experienced at Garden City Pavilion Arcade. But there is so much more to experience.

Combining endless local eateries, stunning sea views, and that tangy taste of salt in the air, Garden City is a seaside spot well worth exploring. And the added bonus is that this is a mecca for watersports enthusiasts. It likely won't remain a secret for long.