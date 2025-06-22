Sandwiched Between Myrtle Beach And Charleston Is South Carolina's Coastal City With Charm And Watersports
Myrtle Beach may be a well-known destination in South Carolina, but there are plenty of hidden gems scattered along the Atlantic Coast that give this thriving resort town a run for its money. Located between Myrtle Beach and Charleston, a city known for its European flair and Southern charm, lies an underrated coastal city that is ideal for both relaxation and adventure. Garden City is not only a far less crowded alternative compared to other South Carolina hot spots, but its exciting offerings are enough to keep the whole family entertained.
Garden City is located just 10 miles south of Myrtle Beach International Airport and offers the perfect blend of a laid-back vibe, activities, and family-friendly attractions. It is no surprise that the stunning South Carolina coast is a sought-after destination, since it is also home to America's happiest seaside town, so it would be a crying shame to miss out on often-overlooked spots like Garden City. You could say that this quaint seaside gem is a playground for both adults and children, taking you back to the days when arcade games ruled — think Whac-a-Mole and Pac-Man — which can be experienced at Garden City Pavilion Arcade. But there is so much more to experience.
Combining endless local eateries, stunning sea views, and that tangy taste of salt in the air, Garden City is a seaside spot well worth exploring. And the added bonus is that this is a mecca for watersports enthusiasts. It likely won't remain a secret for long.
Families will love vacationing in Garden City
Garden City is a coastal town with an inviting beach, so you could easily spend your vacation soaking up the sun and dipping in and out of the sea. One of the best things to do is to walk the iconic Pier at Garden City Beach, which reviewers on Tripadvisor praised as a free activity with stunning views and live music. One reviewer described it as "a necessity while on beach vacation." While this is a fantastic evening activity for everyone in the family, there are endless options for daytime escapades for when you are feeling adventurous, from fishing off the pier or surfing to parasailing and banana boat rides at nearby Surfside Beach. Another adventurous watersports option is renting a Seakart from Seakart Adventures SC. The family-friendly excursion is the first of its kind in the US, combining the thrill of a jet ski with the security of a boat.
If you are visiting Garden City with friends, you may want to check out the Inlet Brewboat, which is by far one of the most interesting experiences in the area. This BYOB cruise takes your group through the stunning Murrells Inlet Marshlands, just 10 minutes from Garden City. Alternatively, a more family-friendly option is to enjoy The Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, which is another excellent free activity that combines music, views, and quality time.
Given the endless variety of family-friendly activities like Gilligan's Island Funland, a mini-golf course with landscaping reminiscent of the classic show, and dolphin tours, all with fewer crowds competing for a spot, Garden City is the perfect alternative to Myrtle Beach.
Don't forget to indulge
Vacations are all about indulging, and Garden City is a great place to do this, as is the entire stretch of South Carolina's coastline. As you might have guessed, this is an excellent spot to try freshly caught fish and seafood, which can be enjoyed at Crab Daddy's, an incredible buffet with over 100 items. If you still haven't had enough, make sure to return to Murrells Inlet, which is the seafood capital of South Carolina, packed full of traditional eateries.
If you're not a fan of all-you-can-eat crab legs or steamed shrimp, you will have many alternative dining options like Drunken Jack's, which has a wider variety of dishes and inviting drink specials, as well as the local favorite Sam's Corner, a diner serving up all-American classics and world-famous hot dogs!
Speaking of drinks, Garden City is just a 15-minute drive from Southern Hops Brewing Company, which is a great spot for delicious brews and handcrafted food. With activities, food, and scenic wanders sorted, you may wonder where to base yourself while vacationing in Garden City. It has to be said that one of the standout features of this coastal haven is its cozy beachfront houses, and families can easily rent vacation beach houses, many of which also cater to those traveling with pets. Alternatively, there are some beautiful beachfront hotels like the Garden City Inn or the Seawatch Inn, so you can truly tailor your vacation to suit you.