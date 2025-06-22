Italy's Underrated 'Little Venice' Is A Dazzling Canal Town With Eel Cuisine And Historic Charm

Strolling along a canal hand in hand, street lamps casting a shimmering glow down over you onto the water at night, and winding your way through the town's bridges — all that sounds like a dreamy setting for a Venetian-style romantic escape. Even though we all know there's nowhere else in the world like Venice, Europe still offers a variety of towns with stunning canals. A perfect example is Comacchio, Italy, a picturesque city full of historical monuments and culinary specialties that can charm any type of traveler.

Located around 33 miles from Ferrara, in northern Italy's Emilia-Romagna region, Comacchio is nicknamed "Little Venice" — its canals lined with pastel-painted houses and bridges that criss-cross the historic center evoke the charm of Venice. For over a millennium, Comacchio served as a key trading port on the Adriatic sea. This underrated town is spread over 13 islands; the islands have canals running between them and are connected by 11 bridges. The most famous among them is Ponte dei Trepponti (Bridge of Three Bridges), also known as Ponte Pallotta. This landmark reflects the city's identity and serves as a main portal to the historic district. Built to defend the town of Comacchio and completed in 1638, it's a one-of-a-kind five-way bridge whose arches — connected to an Istrian stone floor — provide access to the city above and the fish market beneath.

If you're looking for a picture-perfect spot, head to Ponte degli Sbirri (Bridge of Police) to enjoy the best view of the city. The historic center is so small that it can be explored on foot — or, for something more unusual, by batana, a traditional boat used to fish in the shallows. Since Comacchio doesn't have its own airport, the best way to reach the town is from Bologna. Renting a car can save you lots of time — the drive takes about an hour and a half, or two hours from Venice.