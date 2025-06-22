Washington's Most Snake-Filled Lakes And Rivers Might Make You Think Twice Before Diving In

We get it — snakes are far from everyone's favorite animal. While they are fascinating creatures in their own right and serve a crucial role in the ecosystems they inhabit, chances are that when you're out hiking through the woods or wading in a lake, you'd rather not see one. For all its natural draws, you might be surprised to learn that the great state of Washington is home to a very healthy population of various snake species, including the Western rattlesnake, rubber boa, Western yellow-bellied racer, and several more.

So, whether you're headed to eastern Washington's underrated region of lush rolling hills and charming small towns or exploring the state's hidden island full of parks, beaches, and seafood, you'll want to equip yourself with the knowledge of what animals call these places home as much as with proper hiking gear. With summer in full swing, locals and visitors alike will be flocking to the state's shimmering swim spots. Some of those lakes and rivers, however, are more likely to host snakes than others, so we're here to break down four places in Washington where you should be extra careful before taking a dip.

Before we dive into it (pun very much intended), it's important to note that snakes are not the menacing monsters they're often portrayed as in the media. In reality, they're not slimy, nor do they seek out people to bite. And as is true for just about every other living thing in the animal kingdom, they're simply trying to go about their lives and are more afraid of you than you are of them. If you happen to come across one in the wild while you're out hiking or swimming, give it space, leave it alone, and you'll likely never see it again.