One Of Utah's Bluest Lakes Is A Pristine Paradise Surrounded By Snowy Mountains And Wildflower Fields

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The state of Utah is known for its outdoor recreation opportunities and unmatched beauty, and the Uinta Mountains are one of the most underrated and breathtaking destinations in the state to experience it all. While tourists from all over the world flock to Utah's "Mighty Five" national parks, the Uinta Mountains remain less crowded and more remote. Tucked deep in the high Uintas is Amethyst Lake, a camping and hiking endpoint with some of the most vivid and blue water in the state. But you have to work for it; the trek is not for everyone.

While tourists flock to Utah's sun-scorched slots and arches of southern Utah, head north to the cooler and more serene Uinta Mountains. Amethyst Lake, a hidden jewel of this range, sits at over 10,000 feet of elevation and is framed by the snow-dusted Ostler Peak and surrounded by blooming wildflower meadows in peak season. To reach this slice of paradise, travelers must commit to a strenuous 13-mile out-and-back trail through the Amethyst Basin, but the views are more than worth it. My first time hiking to Amethyst Lake left me speechless, out of breath, and ready to do it again!