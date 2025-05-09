Incredible Free Camping Near Utah's 'Mighty 5' National Parks, No Reservations Required

Imagine this: The sun is starting to set behind Utah's red rock cliffs. You're all set for sleeping under the stars near one of the "Mighty Five" national parks, which include Arches National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, Canyonlands National Park, Capitol Reef National Park, and Zion National Park. There are no crowds, no fees or check-in times, and no stressing over a reservation months in advance. It's just you and your tent. Can this truly be done? The answer is yes if you're willing to embrace the world of dispersed camping in some of the most stunning free campsites near each of Utah's Mighty Five national parks.

Utah's national parks are indeed extraordinary. And it's not just because of their unique, vibrant purple desert mountains, secret petroglyph caves, or bright-blue waterfall swimming holes. It's also because of the emotions they stir in anyone visiting them either for the first time or for the 100th time. As such, free camping — better known as dispersed or primitive camping — gives you the chance to experience these landscapes on your own terms.

Do keep in mind, however, that dispersed camping thrives only when we treat the land with respect. Be sure to follow the "Leave No Trace" principles, use existing sites, and respect fire restrictions. Unlike campgrounds within the national parks, free camping makes use of sites located on public and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) areas that are remote and seldom overseen by rangers or local authorities, so being responsible during your visit is a must.