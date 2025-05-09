Incredible Free Camping Near Utah's 'Mighty 5' National Parks, No Reservations Required
Imagine this: The sun is starting to set behind Utah's red rock cliffs. You're all set for sleeping under the stars near one of the "Mighty Five" national parks, which include Arches National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, Canyonlands National Park, Capitol Reef National Park, and Zion National Park. There are no crowds, no fees or check-in times, and no stressing over a reservation months in advance. It's just you and your tent. Can this truly be done? The answer is yes if you're willing to embrace the world of dispersed camping in some of the most stunning free campsites near each of Utah's Mighty Five national parks.
Utah's national parks are indeed extraordinary. And it's not just because of their unique, vibrant purple desert mountains, secret petroglyph caves, or bright-blue waterfall swimming holes. It's also because of the emotions they stir in anyone visiting them either for the first time or for the 100th time. As such, free camping — better known as dispersed or primitive camping — gives you the chance to experience these landscapes on your own terms.
Do keep in mind, however, that dispersed camping thrives only when we treat the land with respect. Be sure to follow the "Leave No Trace" principles, use existing sites, and respect fire restrictions. Unlike campgrounds within the national parks, free camping makes use of sites located on public and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) areas that are remote and seldom overseen by rangers or local authorities, so being responsible during your visit is a must.
Where to 'free camp' near Arches National Park
Arches National Park — named after its famous red rock arching formations — lures crowds year-round. However, outside the park boundaries, you'll find BLM lands that are perfect for dispersed camping. One of these is the Fisher Towers Campground, which can be found in Moab, just 5 miles from Arches. This campground offers some great outdoor adventures, such as hiking through the canyon. There are no amenities, though, and unless you are an experienced camper, you're probably going to have a hard time here. Be sure to bring your own water and supplies just to be safe.
If that option is a bit too rough for you, also located close to Arches (about 10 minutes) is the Willow Springs Trail. Although this site is not exactly free (camping here costs just $15 at the time of writing), you can still consider it a good option on this list. The area offers a series of open sites that can also accommodate RVs. There are great biking and hiking trails surrounding Willow Springs, but no other amenities except for vault toilets. Another plus is that you will still get to take in the breathtaking beauty of both Moab and Arches while you camp here.
Finally, just outside of Moab and overlooking the beautiful La Sal Mountains is La Sal Loop Overlook. The place offers free camping for both tents and RVs. According to sources, this place is not only filled with stunning mountain vistas, you'll also get to experience a clear starry sky each night.
Free camping near Canyonlands National Park
Canyonlands National Park is Utah's largest park. Its vast wilderness is divided into four districts: Island in the Sky, The Needles, Rivers, and The Maze. You need reservations to camp in any of these districts, but fortunately, there is plenty of surrounding BLM land to engage in some dispersed camping.
For starters, located just 20 minutes from The Needles entrance is the Indian Creek Special Recreation Management Area. Not only will you be able to enjoy some primitive camping here, but also partake in rock climbing as well as enjoy the stunning sunset scenery while you're here. The area does have some designated campgrounds that are not free, but dispersed camping is available at sites like Bridger Jack Mesa. Please be sure to set your tents only where the fire rings are located, and be mindful that you won't find any amenities at all at these sites.
Gemini Bridges Road stands just 20 minutes from Canyonlands and it offers six campsites which are a bit more rugged. It can get a bit crowded during the weekends, and just as with the previous site, there are no amenities here either. As such, bringing your own supplies as well as firewood is advised. You can partake in some hiking around the canyon while you're here and enjoy the breathtaking scenery.
Primitive camping spots around Capitol Reef National Park
Capitol Reef National Park is a quiet marvel of domes, cliffs, and red rock canyons. Dispersed camping here is ideal for enjoying Utah's dramatic backdrops, and one great spot for this is the Cathedral Valley Campground. This site is 36 miles away from the national park's visitor center. You'll be camping by the foot of the Thousand Lake Mountain, with some picnic tables available for your use. There is no access to water, and it is recommended to check weather conditions before heading out for this spot.
You can also find many great free camping spots along Utah State Highway 24. For instance, the Beas-Lewis Flat Road is located close to Torrey, just 13 minutes away, in fact. This is BLM land, and there's even enough space to park an RV. Another option along Highway 24 is the Cedar Mesa Campground. Here you will find five free camping sites available, accommodating a maximum of eight visitors. You can partake in some hiking along the beautiful canyons while you're here. And just as with the Cathedral Valley Campground, be sure to check in with the park's visitor center about weather and road conditions before heading out. According to campers on TripAdvisor, bringing bug spray is a must, as gnats are a major nuisance in this area.
Free camping near Bryce Canyon National Park
Bryce Canyon's hoodoos are indeed otherworldly, and its high elevation means cooler temperatures, which are perfect for summer camping. Sadly, there are no dispersed camping options available inside the park. However, Dixie National Forest, one of Utah's largest national forests (with the most uniqueand colorful landscapes), offers a wealth of free campsites just 35 minutes from Bryce Canyon. You'll get to experience some great alpine camping in this area, a nice break from Bryce's rocky landscape. Another highlight of the area is that you can enjoy some great climbing in Boulder Mountain.
The Red Canyon Area — also in Dixie National Forest — is another popular spot for dispersed camping. You can camp here for up to 14 days at a time, although the roads leading to the site can be a bit rugged. Alternatively, you can opt for Tom's Best Spring Road, which stands just 15 minutes away from Bryce Canyon's entrance.
A third option is the Henrieville Creek in the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument 25 minutes away from Bryce. This area is not as popular as the previous ones nor is it the best place for RVs. However, if you're seeking a quiet spot near the water, then Henrieville Creek will not disappoint.
Best free camping areas around Zion National Park
Zion is one of the most visited parks in the U.S. — which makes finding a quiet and available camping spot within it quite a challenge. Fortunately, free camping outside the park is indeed a possibility. For example, there's the Kolob Terrace Road about one hour from Zion. This site is not only free when it comes to money, it really allows you to set up wherever you want adding an overall sense of freedom. Kolob Terrace is a peaceful and quiet place. There's a stream flowing through and it offers easy access to wonderful and scenic hiking trails.
As a second option and just a short 17 minute drive from Zion, is Mount Carmel, where you'll find Mount Carmel Old 89 dispersed camping site. This area is remote but easy to access. You'll get to enjoy some magnificent views of the surrounding landscape as well as some peace and quiet. As a very welcome plus, the wonderful Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, one of Utah's most overlooked and family-friendly state parks, stands 22 minutes away from this campsite.
Finally, an hour north of Zion you'll find North Creek. This is an ideal spot for enjoying the views of Zion, but you will find absolutely no amenities here, so be sure to bring your own supplies. North Creek offers some great hiking, and although you may run into some people, it's still a great spot to consider. And if you're still wondering what else you can do for fun while in the area around both Zion and Bryce Canyon, check out the Aquarius Plateau for some of the world's best bike routes.