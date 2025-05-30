Hidden Deep In A Sun-Scorched Utah Canyon Is A Maze Of Soaring Walls, Secret Slots, And Serenity

Canyonlands National Park is a fantastic place to get lost — or to hide. The remote landscapes in present-day southern Utah served as a secret refuge for a notorious crew of bandits, Butch Cassidy and the Wild Bunch, on their journey along the so-called Outlaw Trail from Texas to Montana in the late 1800s. According to legend, after completing a heist, Cassidy particularly favored retreating to a secluded canyon area called Robbers Roost. It's near here, about a two-hour drive from Moab, that you'll find Blue John Canyon and its labyrinth of curving sandstone walls, quiet trails, and cold freshwater pools.

The destination takes its name from another legendary outlaw, John Griffin. He was nicknamed Blue John because his eyes were two different colors — blue and brown. According to the story, Blue John disappeared in the area during a floating expedition in the late 19th century. Today, the canyon is even more closely associated with another adventurer.