New York's Lesser-Known Town Offers Presidential Landmarks, Modern Art, And Cheese Boards Worth The Drive
Finding a place to visit that has amenities to appeal to everyone in your family or friend group can sometimes be a challenge. History buffs aren't always the same as those who crave a cool, contemporary art gallery. And what about that one person who's always distracted by the promise of their next meal, constantly on the hunt for unique dining experiences? How can these people all possibly get their disparate needs met on a weekend getaway? Well, look no further than upstate New York's lesser-known Kinderhook — where presidential landmarks, modern art, and top-notch cheese boards converge.
New York is often synonymous with its major city (blame Sinatra) but upstate New York (technically anything beyond New York City) has loads of opportunities for travelers of every ilk. There are almost too many cool towns to mention, but consider Rochester — an upstate New York city that reinvented its walkable downtown as an exciting "neighborhood of play" — or Oswego, an ideal place to escape the New York crowds at one of the state's most underrated towns for a lakefront getaway. Now, given its variety of activities, and combined with its quintessential Hudson Valley charm and outstanding eating options, it's time to add Kinderhook to the list.
Where historic sites meet modern art
New York state claims eight U.S. presidents, but Martin Van Buren was the first — and his hometown was none other than Kinderhook. Part of the National Park Service, the Martin Van Buren National Historic Site in Kinderhook includes bucolic grounds and walking paths, which are open year-round, as well as a visitors center and the president's former home — both of which have seasonal hours between late May and early November. For a true immersion in Kinderhook history, guided tours of the historic residence — known as Lindenwald — are offered Thursday through Monday on the hour during opening hours. Like many of the best free museums in America, there is no fee to enter.
Among other historical architecture in the area, Kinderhook also offers another unique American historical site, the Ichabod Crane Schoolhouse. A one-room schoolhouse built circa 1850, it's frozen in time as an example of rural education in the area. Its current name is more contemporary, however, as it is believed that a former headmaster at the school was the inspiration behind Washington Irving's main character in the "Legend of Sleepy Hollow." The site is open seasonally, with a suggested donation of $10.
From quintessential American history to contemporary art, visitors to Kinderhook can also stop by The School, part of a collection of galleries owned by iconic gallerist Jack Shainman, whose other spaces are also located in New York City. The expansiveness of the former high school building in Kinderhook allows for exhibitions on a grand scale. The gallery is open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Enjoy great eats or pick your own in Kinderhook
Kinderhook is one of the oldest-founded towns in upstate New York, but it nonetheless has a contemporary and eclectic approach to dining, evidenced in its top three restaurants. If you're hungry and thirsty for something truly local, try Saisonnier, a cafe and marketplace celebrating craft beer, local cheese, and tinned fish. Meanwhile, The Aviary is an upscale restaurant in a former knitting mill, once described by food critic Ruth Reichl as "the most exciting restaurant in the Hudson Valley" — perhaps the first time "knitting" and "exciting" have occupied the same thought. The space also includes a cocktail lounge and breakfast cafe. Finally, Isola Wine and Tapas is a breezy space dedicated to coastal wines and Italian-inspired small plates.
Seasonal visitors to Kinderhook should also consider Samascott Orchards and Garden Market for additional culinary tourism. Between June and October, the farm offers a wide variety of pick-your-own fruits and vegetables. Admission is only $5 per person, and $2.50 for senior citizens over the age of 65. Children 9 and under get in free. Picking containers from pint to 4-quart are available for purchase, and produce is weighed by the pound. In September and October, visitors can also enjoy a 7-acre corn maze alongside their picking adventure.
Kinderhook is located just 22 miles south of Albany by car, or a 2.5-hour drive north from New York City. Additionally, daily flights to nearby Albany International Airport are available from a variety of East Coast and Midwest cities. Lastly, Amtrak trains can be found in both Albany or in Hudson, New York, which is only a 20-minute drive from Kinderhook.