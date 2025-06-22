New York's Lesser-Known Town Offers Presidential Landmarks, Modern Art, And Cheese Boards Worth The Drive

New York state claims eight U.S. presidents, but Martin Van Buren was the first — and his hometown was none other than Kinderhook. Part of the National Park Service, the Martin Van Buren National Historic Site in Kinderhook includes bucolic grounds and walking paths, which are open year-round, as well as a visitors center and the president's former home — both of which have seasonal hours between late May and early November. For a true immersion in Kinderhook history, guided tours of the historic residence — known as Lindenwald — are offered Thursday through Monday on the hour during opening hours. Like many of the best free museums in America, there is no fee to enter.

Among other historical architecture in the area, Kinderhook also offers another unique American historical site, the Ichabod Crane Schoolhouse. A one-room schoolhouse built circa 1850, it's frozen in time as an example of rural education in the area. Its current name is more contemporary, however, as it is believed that a former headmaster at the school was the inspiration behind Washington Irving's main character in the "Legend of Sleepy Hollow." The site is open seasonally, with a suggested donation of $10.

From quintessential American history to contemporary art, visitors to Kinderhook can also stop by The School, part of a collection of galleries owned by iconic gallerist Jack Shainman, whose other spaces are also located in New York City. The expansiveness of the former high school building in Kinderhook allows for exhibitions on a grand scale. The gallery is open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.