Wisconsin's Underrated Town Is The Perfect Midwest Escape With Scenic Trails, Antique Charm, And Boat Parades

Ladysmith, a small town in north-central Wisconsin, proudly claims the motto, "City of pride, progress, and promise." While its population was only 3,152 as of 2023, this small city offers visitors and residents a wealth of history and culture. If you're driving up through southern Wisconsin, you'll find Ladysmith nestled along the Flambeau River, flanked by forests as rolling farmland gives way to lakes and the Northwoods. Named after the wife of a 19th-century local factory owner, this underrated, scenic river town in Rusk County has evolved through numerous key industries over the years. Today, Ladysmith is best known for the Northland Mardi Gras, an annual, four-day festival that features carnival rides, lumberjack events, craft shows, and a street parade that culminates in a nighttime boat parade and fireworks show on the Flambeau River in Ladysmith's Memorial Park.

Wisconsin was once inhabited by the Ojibwe people, and their influence is still prevalent in Ladysmith. Early European settlers referred to them as the Chippewa, possibly meaning "puckered up," in reference to the top seam on their traditional moccasins. Ladysmith honors its first residents, and the Rusk County Historical Society Museum features exhibits about Indigenous history and culture, including a geodesic dome and a traditional Ojibwe wigwam.

The closest major city is Minneapolis, Minnesota, 130 miles southwest of Ladysmith. It's about 230 miles from Madison and is just over 60 miles from the closest small city, Eau Claire, the "Indie Capital Of The Midwest" with a fabulous artist scene. As with many American Midwest towns, the best way to get to Ladysmith is to drive there, since there's no public transportation. It's typically cheaper to rent a car at the airport than anywhere else, so if you're traveling from far away, consider flying to Minneapolis or Eau Claire and renting one there.