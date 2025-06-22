A Charming Small City In Pennsylvania's Wilds Is Surrounded By Forests And Streams For Outdoor Adventures

While state parks and forests are always great options, DuBois has a few other destinations for outdoor explorers to enjoy. Bilger's Rocks is a unique spot located about 25 minutes away near the small community of Grampian. This area features massive stones that are over 300 million years old, creating a boulder field that covers about 20 acres of land. The rocks are fun to explore, with crawl spaces, arches, and fissures you can walk through all around the area.

If you like water activities, DuBois has plenty of creeks and rivers nearby to enjoy. Clarion River is the biggest, and perhaps most popular river in the area. It offers opportunities to kayak, fish, or just sit near the water and watch local wildlife. There are also plenty of other places for anglers to enjoy nearby and to dip your toes into, including Little Toby Creek, Sandy Lick Creek, and Anderson Creek. Several of these streams and Sandy Lick Creek all meet up in the heart of Dubois. If you head to City Park, you have the opportunity to see the river up close. Or, you could take a walk down Beaver Meadow Trail, which follows part of the creek and part of Beaver Run for an easy 1.5-mile walk.

You may also want to visit Parker Dam State Park. This destination offers a little bit of everything, including cabins and a campground for overnight getaways, a beautiful lake, and plenty of hiking trails. The area is home to roaming elk, but you'll have to travel a little farther to the Winslow Hill Elk Viewing Area in nearby Benezette if you want the best chance of seeing these regal creatures.