A Charming Small City In Pennsylvania's Wilds Is Surrounded By Forests And Streams For Outdoor Adventures
Pennsylvania is a state with plenty of variety for visitors. While it has some amazing and bustling cities, there are also plenty of destinations that offer a sense of seclusion, such as the affordable city of Reading with its thriving arts scene. Furthermore, the Pennsylvania Wilds encompass 2 million acres of land and are also home to places like Elk Country, which boasts the largest herd of elk in the Northeast. But, if you want to avoid the crowds and enjoy nature on your own terms, you won't be disappointed by DuBois.
The most amazing thing about this small city is its surroundings. Thanks to its prime location in the Pennsylvania Wilds, DuBois is the perfect basecamp for an outdoorsy getaway. Cook Forest State Park and Moshannon State Forest are two peaceful destinations less than an hour's drive from DuBois and provide plenty of activities for adventurers. In Cook Forest, you can float or boat down the Clarion River, visit a stunning destination known as the Forest Cathedral by hiking Longfellow Trail, see deer up close, climb a fire tower for scenic views, and even see a historic dam. Moshannon State Forest is the perfect place for wildlife viewing, home to large populations of elk, coyotes, deer, and other critters of all kinds. The forest also has plenty of trails for hiking and biking, as well as secluded camping options.
Outdoor adventures around DuBois
While state parks and forests are always great options, DuBois has a few other destinations for outdoor explorers to enjoy. Bilger's Rocks is a unique spot located about 25 minutes away near the small community of Grampian. This area features massive stones that are over 300 million years old, creating a boulder field that covers about 20 acres of land. The rocks are fun to explore, with crawl spaces, arches, and fissures you can walk through all around the area.
If you like water activities, DuBois has plenty of creeks and rivers nearby to enjoy. Clarion River is the biggest, and perhaps most popular river in the area. It offers opportunities to kayak, fish, or just sit near the water and watch local wildlife. There are also plenty of other places for anglers to enjoy nearby and to dip your toes into, including Little Toby Creek, Sandy Lick Creek, and Anderson Creek. Several of these streams and Sandy Lick Creek all meet up in the heart of Dubois. If you head to City Park, you have the opportunity to see the river up close. Or, you could take a walk down Beaver Meadow Trail, which follows part of the creek and part of Beaver Run for an easy 1.5-mile walk.
You may also want to visit Parker Dam State Park. This destination offers a little bit of everything, including cabins and a campground for overnight getaways, a beautiful lake, and plenty of hiking trails. The area is home to roaming elk, but you'll have to travel a little farther to the Winslow Hill Elk Viewing Area in nearby Benezette if you want the best chance of seeing these regal creatures.
Making your way to DuBois, Pennsylvania
DuBois is fairly easy to get to by car. It's located in western Pennsylvania and is well connected to the rest of the state through major highways. Plus, it's roughly 120 miles or two and a half hours from Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT). There is also the DuBois Regional Airport (DUJ), which services flights from Pittsburgh, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Denver, and L.A. This regional airport is only about 10 miles away from the heart of the city.
Because of its convenient location, there are plenty of hotels to pick as your home base while staying in DuBois. For something charming and local, try The Inn at Narrows Creek, which offers a blend of rustic charm and modern amenities. For more space, consider renting a private lakefront vacation rental on Vrbo or Airbnb. If you want to enjoy the outdoors as much as possible, the KOA Campground in nearby Treasure Lake is a great choice. Of course, you can always camp at Cook Forest State Park.
While DuBois is a great starting point, it's not the only destination in the Wilds worth visiting. Boalsburg is a charming Pennsylvania town known as the "birthplace of Memorial Day." If you'd like more to do, then check out Williamsport, the largest city in the Wilds with a rich history and plenty of outdoor excursions. The Allegheny National Forest is another renowned attraction in the area, home to over 514,000 acres of unspoiled wilderness.