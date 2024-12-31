Pennsylvania's Elk Country Boasts The Largest Herd Of The Wild Beasts In The Northeast

Pennsylvania offers a rare opportunity to experience nature and wildlife in their most unspoiled forms. From stargazing at Cherry Springs State Park to spotting bears and mountain lions at Penn's Cave and Wildlife Park, the state is home to over 25,000 species of birds and animals within its natural landscape. Among these are wild elk, animals that hold a special place in Native American culture and history. While you are almost guaranteed an elk sighting at California's Point Reyes National Seashore or other Western U.S. parks, few places rival the Elk Country Visitor Center in the Pennsylvania Wilds' 2 million acres.

Hosting the largest wild elk herd in the Northeast, the center serves as a safe haven for these animals. Overhunting decimated elk populations across America by the 19th century, causing conservationists to take action. Elk were reintroduced in the Pennsylvania Wilds in the early 1900s. Today, the herd count has grown at the Elk Country Visitor Center from 177 to over 1,000. The nonprofit Keystone Elk Country Alliance operates the visitor center without state funding, heavily relying on public support to protect these creatures. Each visit helps sustain these majestic animals to thrive and survive for future generations.