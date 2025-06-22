The 'Salmon Capital Of The World' Is A Peaceful Canadian City With Thrilling Fishing And Outdoor Adventure
For anglers, history buffs, outdoor enthusiasts, and foodies who enjoy a pristine salmon steak, the "Salmon Capital of the World," as it was called by National Geographic, is a must-visit destination. Nestled along a protected inlet on the east coast of Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Campbell River welcomes one of the largest salmon migrations in the world, as the fish make their upstream journey from the Pacific Ocean.
Between mid-July and November, hundreds of thousands of salmon descend upon Campbell River and the surrounding waters, attracting black bears, bald eagles, and human visitors alike. Although Indigenous communities have valued Campbell River's fertile fishing grounds for countless generations, the area's massive Tyee salmon — Chinook king salmon reaching over 30 pounds — began drawing European fishermen starting in the 1800s.
Today, visitors can discover Campbell River's chinook, sockeye, pink, chum, and coho salmon through fishing charters, hatchery tours, snorkeling trips, or simply walking along the piers, beaches, and riverbanks. Situated minutes from the wilderness, Campbell River is also a treasure trove of outdoor activities, ranging from whale watching to backcountry hiking to cold-water diving, or unmatched mountain biking in Snowden Demonstration Forest. To reach Campbell River, you can fly into Campbell River Airport (YBL), which offers direct service to Vancouver International Airport (YVR). If you're planning to drive, you'll need to take the ferry to Nanaimo (1.5 hours away) or to Victoria (3 hours away), the mouthwatering city best known as the brunch capital of Canada.
Snorkel with salmon and discover all-things fishy in Campbell River
The most memorable way to experience the epic salmon migration is by snorkeling in Campbell River. Oceanfix.ca Dive Centre offers a self-guided snorkeling experience called the "River Run Rental Package", which includes a snorkel, a mask, fins, a 7mm wetsuit, booties, and directions to a prime salmon spot (no transportation). It's worth noting that Destiny River Adventures used to offer guided snorkeling trips, but they are no longer in operation.
Numerous local outfitters offer salmon fishing trips through the Discovery Passage, including Coastal Wilderness Adventures Sportfishing, Outsider Charters, Profish Adventures, and Island Life Fishing Charters. Make sure you lay out your fishing needs in advance, as peak run season is different for each of the five local salmon species. For instance, although Tyee chinook and pink salmon run between July and September, Chum salmon season is the tiny window between mid-September and November.
If you prefer your salmon served on a plate, head to one of the local restaurants or pubs for a meal you won't soon forget. For an upscale dinner at a fair price, you can't miss Anglers Dining Room. Breathtaking views wow guests, while coastal menu highlights include the pan-seared Tuscan Sockeye Salmon and the seafood linguini with lemon cream sauce. Alternatively, head to Crabby Bob's for a no-fuss seafood meal right on the docks with fan favorite dishes, ranging from steamed seafood platters to smoked salmon appetizers.
Discover the gateway to Vancouver Island's great outdoors in Campbell River
Despite Campbell River's logging and fishing origins, it has become one of British Columbia's top destinations for outdoor enthusiasts. Only a few minutes from downtown, Elk Falls Provincial Park offers a jaw-dropping suspension bridge hanging 200 feet above the river and a network of short trails, including one leading to the namesake waterfall's 80-foot cascade. For an unforgettable experience, reserve a campsite at Elk Falls' Quinsam Campground and catch and cook your own salmon, or simply watch the fish leap upstream.
Campbell River is also well-known for other wildlife spotting opportunities, including grizzly tours through the Toba Inlet with an Indigenous guide at Eagle Eye Adventures. Between spring, summer, and fall, orcas, humpback whales, gray whales, and minke whales frequent the cool waters, making Campbell River a top island destination for whale-watching. There are tons of highly rated tour operators, including Campbell River Whale Watching and Adventure Tours, which offers a combined whale-watching and kayaking package.
In terms of accommodation, visitors are spoiled for choice, with options ranging from cozy B&Bs to standard hotels and vacation rentals. For a rustic experience, book a stay at Seaside Cottage — beachfront cabins with hot tubs, cozy fireplaces, and Adirondack chairs overlooking the water. Wake up to views of Discovery Passage and feel immersed in nature while staying only 10 minutes from downtown.