The 'Salmon Capital Of The World' Is A Peaceful Canadian City With Thrilling Fishing And Outdoor Adventure

For anglers, history buffs, outdoor enthusiasts, and foodies who enjoy a pristine salmon steak, the "Salmon Capital of the World," as it was called by National Geographic, is a must-visit destination. Nestled along a protected inlet on the east coast of Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Campbell River welcomes one of the largest salmon migrations in the world, as the fish make their upstream journey from the Pacific Ocean.

Between mid-July and November, hundreds of thousands of salmon descend upon Campbell River and the surrounding waters, attracting black bears, bald eagles, and human visitors alike. Although Indigenous communities have valued Campbell River's fertile fishing grounds for countless generations, the area's massive Tyee salmon — Chinook king salmon reaching over 30 pounds — began drawing European fishermen starting in the 1800s.

Today, visitors can discover Campbell River's chinook, sockeye, pink, chum, and coho salmon through fishing charters, hatchery tours, snorkeling trips, or simply walking along the piers, beaches, and riverbanks. Situated minutes from the wilderness, Campbell River is also a treasure trove of outdoor activities, ranging from whale watching to backcountry hiking to cold-water diving, or unmatched mountain biking in Snowden Demonstration Forest. To reach Campbell River, you can fly into Campbell River Airport (YBL), which offers direct service to Vancouver International Airport (YVR). If you're planning to drive, you'll need to take the ferry to Nanaimo (1.5 hours away) or to Victoria (3 hours away), the mouthwatering city best known as the brunch capital of Canada.