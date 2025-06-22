One Of Hawaii's Most Beautiful Parks Is A Retreat With Epic Views Over The World's Tallest Sea Cliffs

The Aloha State boasts one of the most unique and picturesque landscapes on the planet. Comprised of volcanic terrain, cliffs, and surf-worthy seas, the island state is the most remote populated archipelago in the world, so it's no wonder Hawaii has sustained an outstanding reputation as an adventure seeker's paradise. Together with its otherworldly landscape and fascinating culture, the Hawaiian Islands make up one of the most sought-after vacation spots for romantic getaways, family holidays, or even for a solo adventure.

Despite featuring an incredible coastline, Hawaii has several shark-infested beaches, which you should reconsider visiting if you plan on swimming — but that's not to say you should steer clear of the water, since Hawaii's hidden paradise, Kolekole Beach Park, is truly breathtaking to experience. Of course, the island state is not only popular for its black sand beaches and underwater adventures but also for its rugged cliffs and awe-inspiring vistas.

One of the most beautiful state parks in the country is Pala'au State Park, a place that gives visitors the chance to experience epic views over the world's tallest sea cliffs. Located on the north side of Molokaʻi, this state park overlooks Kalaupapa National Historical Park, a region that holds great spiritual and sacred significance. Situated just 10 miles from the main island town of Kaunakakai, Pala'au State Park can easily be reached by car. In general, getting to the often overlooked island of Molokaʻi is rather straightforward, and while there are no direct flights from the mainland U.S., you can take a short connecting flight from Honolulu or Maui.