One Of Hawaii's Most Beautiful Parks Is A Retreat With Epic Views Over The World's Tallest Sea Cliffs
The Aloha State boasts one of the most unique and picturesque landscapes on the planet. Comprised of volcanic terrain, cliffs, and surf-worthy seas, the island state is the most remote populated archipelago in the world, so it's no wonder Hawaii has sustained an outstanding reputation as an adventure seeker's paradise. Together with its otherworldly landscape and fascinating culture, the Hawaiian Islands make up one of the most sought-after vacation spots for romantic getaways, family holidays, or even for a solo adventure.
Despite featuring an incredible coastline, Hawaii has several shark-infested beaches, which you should reconsider visiting if you plan on swimming — but that's not to say you should steer clear of the water, since Hawaii's hidden paradise, Kolekole Beach Park, is truly breathtaking to experience. Of course, the island state is not only popular for its black sand beaches and underwater adventures but also for its rugged cliffs and awe-inspiring vistas.
One of the most beautiful state parks in the country is Pala'au State Park, a place that gives visitors the chance to experience epic views over the world's tallest sea cliffs. Located on the north side of Molokaʻi, this state park overlooks Kalaupapa National Historical Park, a region that holds great spiritual and sacred significance. Situated just 10 miles from the main island town of Kaunakakai, Pala'au State Park can easily be reached by car. In general, getting to the often overlooked island of Molokaʻi is rather straightforward, and while there are no direct flights from the mainland U.S., you can take a short connecting flight from Honolulu or Maui.
Embark on a hike that overlooks the worlds largest sea cliffs
In addition to being home to the world's tallest sea cliffs, the island of Molokaʻi features a top-secret beach that is easily reachable by hiking just 21 miles from Pala'au State Park. If you're exploring the island by car, these two destinations can make a fantastic day trip combination, and there are plenty of other stunning beaches to stop off at en route. As visitors have come to realize, one of the standout features of Hawaii is, of course, the unbelievable vistas, and hiking in Pālāʻau State Park is a great way to experience this at the highest level — literally.
The hike to the Kaulaupapa Lookout via Phallic Rock is a popular trail that takes you on a loop, and you'll find ample parking at the trailhead. The 0.68-mile (1.1km) out-and-back hike is not considered demanding. After a short walk from the trailhead, you'll come to an intersection, with the Phallic Rock trail to your left and the Kaulaupapa Lookout trail to your right.
If you don't have much time, you should choose the shorter walk to the scenic Kaulaupapa Lookout; while it's not long, it offers epic views over the sea cliffs. That said, according to AllTrails reviewers, "it is worth it to do both." Because the trail is not complicated, you can enjoy a peaceful stroll while taking in the historic information provided by the signs found along the path.
Other things to do in the surrounding area
The short path doesn't take much time to complete, and chances are, most of your time on it will be spent taking photos and soaking up the scenery. As with many destinations around Hawaii, this is considered a sacred and spiritually significant area, so avoid moving any rocks or any offerings from their rightful place. The island of Molokai is just 38 miles long and 10 miles wide, so you can easily do a lot of sightseeing in a short time if you have your own car.
One of the best places to visit after spending some time in Pala'au State Park is Kalaupapa National Historical Park, which is what you will observe from the former park's lookout. This unique place requires a permit via a guided tour that gives you the chance to learn about the experiences of the people forced to isolate on this peninsula during an outbreak of Hansen's Disease. There is no active permitted tour operator at the time of writing, but the state is working to rectify this and hopes to allow them to resume soon.
22 miles from Pala'au State Park is Pāpōhaku Beach, one of Hawaii's longest white sand beaches. Kapuāiwa Coconut Grove, just 4 minutes from the main town, is one of the most recognizable landmarks of this traditional island. Kaunakakai makes a great base for exploring, and one of the best accommodation options is the stunning seaside gateway of Hotel Moloka'i, but you can also choose to camp at Pala'au State Park if you prefer to spend all of your time in the tropical outdoors.