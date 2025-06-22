Situated Between Milwaukee And Madison Is A Charming City In The Heart Of Wisconsin's Lake Country
In between the big cities of Milwaukee and Madison in Wisconsin, you'll find a collection of idyllic communities tucked amidst the rolling hills of the state. One of the more unique stops in southern Wisconsin's Lake Country is the city of Oconomowoc, which isn't too far north from a summer lake city getaway in Lake Geneva. The name Oconomowoc aptly translates in Potawatomi to "where the waters meet." This enclave resting between the Oconomowoc River and two different lakes, including Lac La Belle and Fowler Lake, certainly has a way of showing off its surroundings to residents and visitors. This waterfront town also contains a unique family-friendly destination that celebrates farm animals and wildlife unlike anything in the area.
With its accessible amenities, lake access, and clear waters, Oconomowoc makes for an ideal day or weekend trip while adventuring through Wisconsin. Oconomowoc's location 55 miles east of Madison and west of the lively and affordable Midwestern gem we know as Milwaukee is what first made it a valuable 19th-century trading post, and the city was incorporated in 1844. The latter end of that century brought popularity to the community as wealthy U.S. residents from all over including six U.S presidents such as Grover Cleveland visited to enjoy the serenity of the lakes region and the famous Draper Hall Hotel, which was eventually razed in 1967. As the years have passed, one thing that has remained consistent in Oconomowoc is the beauty of the lakes and their ability to continue to bring in the crowds looking for a slice of serenity.
Two different lakes meet at the isthmus in Oconomowoc
The two primary lakes in Oconomowoc are Lac La Belle and Fowler Lake, both of which have beach and boat access to enjoy the summer days to the fullest. Lac La Belle is the larger of the two lakes at over 1,100 acres of clear water to enjoy, and a plethora of fish to hook as well. Panfish and largemouth bass are common here, while a walleye would be a more unique find in these waters. Lac La Belle is home to City Beach where you can work on your tan, launch your boat, or rent a canoe or kayak to explore. The lake's bandshell venue is a recurring host of concerts and events on the water.
Alternatively, Fowler Lake is a much smaller nearly 100-acre body of water that is on the other side of the unique isthmus separating the two lakes. The beach area at Fowler has a playground and a cute boardwalk where you can grab a meal or drinks along the water to take in the views. Fowler Lake is known for its pristine shoreline, and for being a great spot to watch fireworks over the lake all summer long.
Summer festivals and a unique year-round attraction at this lakeside community
Oconomowoc is also known for hosting events and attractions to bring visitors to their community year round, with Festival Week in August being the headlining act. Each year the third week in August brings in an annual art festival, along with a concert series, boat tours, and events on the lake to promote and accentuate the natural beauty of the area. One particular attraction that is available all year round to residents and visitors is the Concord Zoo. Interestingly enough, visiting this zoo will have you arriving at the general store first and wondering if you're in the right place. The Concord General Store opened in 2001, and a few years later the owners added in a free zoo around the back of the building.
The zoo is open during the summer months from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and for the rest of the year from 9 a.m to 5 p.m., weather permitting. The zoo was designed as a fun activity for children and to allow families to be up close with classic farmyard animals like cows, chickens, and ducks. There's also alpacas and miniature horses at the zoo, and a vibrant peacock can be seen roaming the grounds as well. Zoo visitors can buy feed cones and carrots inside the store to feed the animals, who will often nuzzle right up to you in exchange for a snack. With no admission fee and simply a request for donations, it's an honorable mention alongside the other underrated little zoos of America. It's these natural, understated moments of beauty with both the wildlife and the waters of Oconomowoc that make it easy to enter vacation mode.