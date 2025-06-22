New Mexico's Hotel Right On The Santa Fe Trail Is A Treasured Landmark With A Saloon, Restaurant, And History
New Mexico is often dubbed "The Land of Enchantment" — and for good reason. With a vibrant tapestry of contrasting landscapes ranging from white sandy deserts to snowy mountain peaks under turquoise blue skies, it's easy to see why. Perhaps just as rich and diverse as New Mexico's topography is its history. Stories from the past reverberate from every corner of the state, ringing crystal clear in its mostly abandoned gold rush towns, historic sites, and Route 66 communities bursting with vintage charm. It has interesting, historic hotels, too, and chief among them is the St. James Hotel.
If you're planning a trip to this state, a destination filled with such beauty and history warrants equally beautiful and historic lodging to complement your travels. Nestled in the rustic village of Cimarron — about 55 miles east of Taos, the enchanting New Mexico town that's home to an unbelievable 1,000-year-old UNESCO World Heritage Site — the St. James Hotel is a treasured landmark with historic rooms, a haunted past, and plenty of Old West charm.
Sleep in historic and haunted rooms in St. James Hotel
Built in 1872 by Abraham Lincoln's personal chef, Frenchman Henry Lambert, the 43-room St. James Hotel was originally named Lambert's Inn. Back then, the West was definitely wild, with violence running rampant through the small town of Cimarron. In its early days, the hotel — situated on the historic Santa Fe Trail — attracted all kinds of travelers, from miners and traders to notorious outlaws such as Black Jack Ketchum, Billy the Kid, and Buffalo Bill Cody. Many of them left their mark and myth behind in the form of bullet holes lodged in the ceiling of the hotel saloon. Out of over 400 bullets fired over the years, 22 of them are still indented into the ceiling of the hotel dining room.
These days, you likely won't find any gunslinging cowboys roaming the hotel's hallowed halls — unless they're in paranormal form. Instead, the 150-year-old landmark offers a timelessly elegant stay filled with history in the heart of downtown Cimarron. Guests can choose from cozy annex rooms with modern decor or lovingly renovated historic rooms outfitted with 19th-century furnishings and named after famous former guests, such as Wyatt Earp and Annie Oakley.
If you're feeling brave, check into Room 17, said to be haunted by the rose-perfumed spirit of Lambert's second wife, Mary Elizabeth, who died there in 1926. The hotel's most haunted room, Room 18, is locked and off-limits, believed to be permanently occupied by the malevolent ghost of a former guest who was shot and killed after winning a high-stakes poker game.
Dine in an elegant former saloon at St. James Hotel
In its heyday, the ground floor of the St. James Hotel housed an authentic Old West saloon. Once the site of whiskey-fueled gunfights and deadly card games, the storied saloon now operates as the hotel's on-site restaurant, Lambert's, serving comfort food classics in an elegant, period-decorated setting. Belly up to the antique bar counter, where you can sip spirits with the spirits of the hotel's haunted past, or linger at a dark wood table under vintage chandeliers, savoring generous bites of rib-eye steak and juicy burgers with a Southwestern flair. On sunny days, or warm New Mexico nights, dine on the largest patio in Cimarron to soak in the outdoor ambiance.
If you're hungry for more history, pick up a map in the lobby and embark on a self-guided walking tour around Old Town Cimarron. Taking around 30 to 60 minutes to complete, the route includes legendary sites such as the Old Jail and the Colfax County Courthouse. Finish your tour back at the St. James Hotel, which serves as the historic epicenter anchoring the town to its vibrant Old West past.