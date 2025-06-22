New Mexico's Hotel Right On The Santa Fe Trail Is A Treasured Landmark With A Saloon, Restaurant, And History

Built in 1872 by Abraham Lincoln's personal chef, Frenchman Henry Lambert, the 43-room St. James Hotel was originally named Lambert's Inn. Back then, the West was definitely wild, with violence running rampant through the small town of Cimarron. In its early days, the hotel — situated on the historic Santa Fe Trail — attracted all kinds of travelers, from miners and traders to notorious outlaws such as Black Jack Ketchum, Billy the Kid, and Buffalo Bill Cody. Many of them left their mark and myth behind in the form of bullet holes lodged in the ceiling of the hotel saloon. Out of over 400 bullets fired over the years, 22 of them are still indented into the ceiling of the hotel dining room.

These days, you likely won't find any gunslinging cowboys roaming the hotel's hallowed halls — unless they're in paranormal form. Instead, the 150-year-old landmark offers a timelessly elegant stay filled with history in the heart of downtown Cimarron. Guests can choose from cozy annex rooms with modern decor or lovingly renovated historic rooms outfitted with 19th-century furnishings and named after famous former guests, such as Wyatt Earp and Annie Oakley.

If you're feeling brave, check into Room 17, said to be haunted by the rose-perfumed spirit of Lambert's second wife, Mary Elizabeth, who died there in 1926. The hotel's most haunted room, Room 18, is locked and off-limits, believed to be permanently occupied by the malevolent ghost of a former guest who was shot and killed after winning a high-stakes poker game.