One Of America's Best Public Gardens Is An Underrated Virginia Gem With Floral Displays, Dining, And Shops

Life in a big city can be so busy and grinding that you forget to stop and smell the roses. Literally. Richmond's Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden offers one of America's best reminders. The underrated Virginia destination has year-round attractions, including floral displays, dining, and shops worthy of a day trip or two. Despite its off-the-radar status, its expertly crafted collection earns it frequent appearances on roundups of the best botanical gardens (though, criminally, it was left off the list of the 14 best botanical gardens in America, according to Reddit).

The garden's 82 acres create an ideal sanctuary for busy travelers looking to relax. Yet it sees its mission as more than just tending to pretty flowers. The Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden acts as a bulwark for the greater community. Its educational program reaches over 17,000 kids every year, and its fertile soil produces thousands of pounds of produce annually to feed the hungry. Any visit will help fund its work.