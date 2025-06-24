One Of America's Best Public Gardens Is An Underrated Virginia Gem With Floral Displays, Dining, And Shops
Life in a big city can be so busy and grinding that you forget to stop and smell the roses. Literally. Richmond's Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden offers one of America's best reminders. The underrated Virginia destination has year-round attractions, including floral displays, dining, and shops worthy of a day trip or two. Despite its off-the-radar status, its expertly crafted collection earns it frequent appearances on roundups of the best botanical gardens (though, criminally, it was left off the list of the 14 best botanical gardens in America, according to Reddit).
The garden's 82 acres create an ideal sanctuary for busy travelers looking to relax. Yet it sees its mission as more than just tending to pretty flowers. The Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden acts as a bulwark for the greater community. Its educational program reaches over 17,000 kids every year, and its fertile soil produces thousands of pounds of produce annually to feed the hungry. Any visit will help fund its work.
Smell the roses, take a stroll, and grab a bite to eat
The Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden packs a lot into its ample space, with over a dozen themed gardens. The diverse collection of floral displays ranges from its Rose Garden to a Cherry Tree Walk, making the Botanical Garden endlessly strollable. Younger visitors can water their curious minds in the Children's Garden, climbing a century-old mulberry tree, cooling off in the Waterway, helping propagate a farm, digging their little fingers into the dirt, or traveling the world in the International Village. Adults looking for a more romantic experience can stop by the 9,000-square-foot Rose Garden. The aromatic oasis uses nearly all available surfaces to grow various roses. If you're unlucky enough to visit during a sweltering day, stop by the Woodland Walk, where shade-loving plants provide plenty of cover from the scorching sun.
A bimble through verdant gardens works up an appetite. Fortunately, the Botanical Garden has you covered. The Garden Cafe offers full-service lunch, with grab-and-go snacks, salads, sandwiches, and other specials. Vegans and kids will find their own sections on the menu. You can even knock back a wine or beer. Satiated, there's only one obvious option left: the gift shop. Stocked with unique items and the requisite magnets and keychains, guests can load up on gardening supplies, decorations, soaps, or sustainable kitchen knick-knacks.
Visiting the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
Those flying in should book a trip to Richmond International Airport, which is about half an hour away. Downtown Richmond offers the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden's closest and most affordable accommodations; chain hotels about 15 minutes away cost up to $200 per night. Comfier digs will be a bit pricier, at about $300 per night. Since you'll already be in town, head over to Richmond's Jackson Ward, a trendy neighborhood considered the "Harlem of the South." Or, you can incorporate the gardens into a wider trip across the state, stopping at Fredericksburg, a historically rich Virginia city with endless food and fun, which is about an hour away from Richmond.
With year-round offerings, there technically is no wrong time to visit the gardens. The seasonal nature of botanical gardens means you're best off planning your visit around what plant-based event most tickles your fancy. Spring seems like the most obvious bet when flowers bloom. However, note that the garden's conservatory will be closed until 2026, though the rest of the destination will remain open. Regardless of when you visit, pack some comfy walking shoes, a camera, and sunscreen.