Situated Between Washington DC And Richmond Is A Historically Rich Virginia City With Endless Food And Fun

Fredericksburg was also a major battleground during the Civil War, where the Battle of Fredericksburg occurred in December 1862. The Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park preserves sites from those days, including battlefields at Chancellorsville, the Wilderness, and Spotsylvania Court House. You can walk through these areas and be reminded of American history.

There are many other places to soak in during your trip to Fredericksburg. You can canoe, kayak, or fish in the Rappahannock River, which flows directly through the city, or you can head over to Government Island. While it is now a nature preserve, it was once a quarry and industrial building site. The island's Heritage Trail takes visitors past the old building operations and looks into African American culture. To go back even further in history, you can also visit the Mary Washington House Museum, where George Washington's mother lived. You can also go deeper into the Washington family by visiting the Rising Sun Tavern, the former home of President Washington's youngest brother. Continue your presidential experience at a quirky, humorous garden full of giant busts.

There are many different places to stay in the area, as well. You can have a spirited experience with a stay at the Ironclad Inn and Bourbon Tasting Room or a historical visit to the Richard Johnston Inn, which was an old-time building converted into a bed and breakfast.