Just Outside Of San Diego Is California's Chic Farm Offering A Rural Agri-Tourism Getaway And Tasty Eats
Not long ago, city dwellers across the world were stuck in their homes for months on end, and many started dreaming about life on the farm. It would be both a wholesome existence like our forefathers once had, one where man was in harmony with nature, living off the land, befriending dairy cows and laying hens, and all the while surrounded by rustic glamor. That dream may not be as pressing as it once was, but to urbanites who still wish to experience life on the farm for themselves, one destination near San Diego has answered their call. Fox Point Farms, a 5.5-acre working farm open to the public, began operations in 2024 with a goal to reintroduce California's South Coast to regenerative farm practices, while in the process cultivating a community that cares about where its food comes from.
The farm is housed on a pristine plot of land in the vibrant California beach city of Encinitas, less than 10 minutes from the beach and only 30 minutes up the coast from Downtown San Diego by car. Through a curated calendar of weekly programs, including farm tours, herbalism study, and animal encounters, Fox Point aims to introduce visitors to the artisan side of agriculture — where thought and care go into every step of the practice. The farm's environment is one of rural refinement, full of reclaimed wood design and open-air spaces. On-site retail outlets and eateries offer customers myriad ways to both learn about where their food comes from and discover how to make environmentally friendly food choices.
Fox Point Farms practices sustainable farming and builds community
Part of a new 21-acre subdivision, Fox Point Farms aims to be a blueprint for how individuals can work together in a micro-community — what it sees to be the way of the future. Wellness classes and open invitations to help plant and tend the soil aim to connect Fox Point residents and visitors alike. There are even plans for a cottage-core accommodation to open on site, expanding the community experience to overnight guests. But for now, Fox Point Farms is the perfect day trip for foodies, families, or just folks who want to learn about how to live in harmony and leave the Earth a little better than they found it.
Encinitas is already one of California's underrated beach towns that's a beautiful escape from the crowds, but thanks to Fox Point Farms, it's now a place where you can experience rustic tranquility away from the ocean, too. Come for a day of relaxed involvement: Learn about lead farmer Greg Reese's practices of no-till farming, composting, and permaculture on a tour of the gardens and orchards, or choose to get your hands dirty at Farming Fridays (every week from 9 to 11 a.m.). Family-friendly programs include u-pick fruit days, kids' garden club activities, and animal visits with alpacas and chickens every Friday through Sunday, akin to the cow cuddling at Calvary Farms in Texas.
Weekly lessons in herbalism are taught by Jenny Griffith of Heal Botanics, the on-site apothecary that will create custom care products for you using ingredients grown by Fox Point and its partners. Hands-on workshops that have been teased include floral arranging, kombucha making, and farm-to-table dinner preparation. Or you can grow yourself through yoga, Pilates, and sound baths at Hatch Gatherings, the greenhouse-esque community hub that even hosts live music performances.
The proof is in the plate at Fox Point Farms' on-site dining and grocery outlets
An agricultural operation at heart, Fox Point Farms aims to minimize its carbon footprint while producing the best organic crops through practices that feed the Earth, too. And from the best crops come the best food and drink experiences, whether you fancy creating your own or tasting what the team has cooked up for you. The Harvest Market gives visitors access to the same fresh vegetables, herbs, fruit, flowers, and eggs used by the chefs at the on-site fine-dining venue. The counter offers ready-made breakfast, lunch, and coffee, while the shelves are stocked with locally sourced, ethically raised ranch meats, preserves, snacks, and spices.
For dining in with a view, there's a "farm-to-tortilla" taqueria, open for weekends and Taco Tuesdays. The homely breads and sweets that fill the market's pastry case are made daily at The Bakehouse, where you can watch chefs kneading fresh dough. Then there's Haven Farm + Table, a massive barn structure akin to a mead hall. There you can dine on elevated seasonal creations like carrots al pastor with smoked corn foam and rum braised short rib risotto and sip handcrafted aperitifs while gazing out across the fields from which most of your meal was sourced.
To round out the Fox Point enclave, Brian Carl operates San Diego's first "farm-to-tap" brewery, inspired by homebrewing ingenuity paired with educated expertise, the result of Carl's succession through the local craft beer scene. All hops and spices are grown onsite, and to keep things as sustainable as possible, Fox Point Brewery's tanks are tapped exclusively at Fox Point's restaurants and farmstand.