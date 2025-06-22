Just Outside Of San Diego Is California's Chic Farm Offering A Rural Agri-Tourism Getaway And Tasty Eats

Not long ago, city dwellers across the world were stuck in their homes for months on end, and many started dreaming about life on the farm. It would be both a wholesome existence like our forefathers once had, one where man was in harmony with nature, living off the land, befriending dairy cows and laying hens, and all the while surrounded by rustic glamor. That dream may not be as pressing as it once was, but to urbanites who still wish to experience life on the farm for themselves, one destination near San Diego has answered their call. Fox Point Farms, a 5.5-acre working farm open to the public, began operations in 2024 with a goal to reintroduce California's South Coast to regenerative farm practices, while in the process cultivating a community that cares about where its food comes from.

The farm is housed on a pristine plot of land in the vibrant California beach city of Encinitas, less than 10 minutes from the beach and only 30 minutes up the coast from Downtown San Diego by car. Through a curated calendar of weekly programs, including farm tours, herbalism study, and animal encounters, Fox Point aims to introduce visitors to the artisan side of agriculture — where thought and care go into every step of the practice. The farm's environment is one of rural refinement, full of reclaimed wood design and open-air spaces. On-site retail outlets and eateries offer customers myriad ways to both learn about where their food comes from and discover how to make environmentally friendly food choices.