This Family-Owned Texas Farm Is A Local And Tourist Favorite With Cow Cuddling And Countryside Activities

There is perhaps no state in the U.S. more synonymous with cows and cowboys than Texas. Agriculture is tied to the state's character. One of the main tourist attractions of Fort Worth, the city "where the west begins", is the daily herding of Texas longhorn cattle through the streets of the famous stockyards. But there is more to Texas agri-tourism than that. Take, for example, the cow-cuddling country charm of Calvary Farms in Adkins.

Just 20-30 minutes from San Antonio depending on traffic, a city with world class botanical gardens and the highest amount of free attractions in the South, Calvary Farms is on a mission to create a safe, adaptable farm space for people of all abilities to enjoy. This is a family-owned, working farm with over 60 different types of animals. Goats, alpaca, sheep, chickens, pigs, and cows roam across the tranquil acreage that offers a peaceful alternative to the busy streets of San Antonio.

Despite being nestled fairly deep into the Texas' southern plains, Cavalry Farms is exceptionally easy to access for visitors coming from outside the San Antonio area. From Houston it's about a three hour drive, which is long but manageable. Far easier is the one hour 30 minute drive from Austin. Top tip: if you plan on coming this way, be sure to stop in Lockhart, the Texas BBQ Capital.