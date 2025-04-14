This Family-Owned Texas Farm Is A Local And Tourist Favorite With Cow Cuddling And Countryside Activities
There is perhaps no state in the U.S. more synonymous with cows and cowboys than Texas. Agriculture is tied to the state's character. One of the main tourist attractions of Fort Worth, the city "where the west begins", is the daily herding of Texas longhorn cattle through the streets of the famous stockyards. But there is more to Texas agri-tourism than that. Take, for example, the cow-cuddling country charm of Calvary Farms in Adkins.
Just 20-30 minutes from San Antonio depending on traffic, a city with world class botanical gardens and the highest amount of free attractions in the South, Calvary Farms is on a mission to create a safe, adaptable farm space for people of all abilities to enjoy. This is a family-owned, working farm with over 60 different types of animals. Goats, alpaca, sheep, chickens, pigs, and cows roam across the tranquil acreage that offers a peaceful alternative to the busy streets of San Antonio.
Despite being nestled fairly deep into the Texas' southern plains, Cavalry Farms is exceptionally easy to access for visitors coming from outside the San Antonio area. From Houston it's about a three hour drive, which is long but manageable. Far easier is the one hour 30 minute drive from Austin. Top tip: if you plan on coming this way, be sure to stop in Lockhart, the Texas BBQ Capital.
Cuddle cows on a Calvary Farms tour
Calvary Farm is owned and run by Jason and Molly Eittreim, and their family. The goal, as Molly stated in an interview with The Flavors of Texas "is to help our community get back to the simple life through connection with animals and nature ... Our hope is that by visiting the farm, you will leave with a smile on your face, a peaceful mind and the ability to breathe a little deeper."
Thanks to the Eittreim's efforts to raise their mostly rescued animals to feel comfortable around people, connection with their animals is safe and easy. This is evident through one of their most popular offerings: cow cuddles. Visitors are encouraged to literally lay down and cuddle the resident bovines. These gentle giants offer the kind of passive acceptance that have made animal-based therapies so popular. You're also welcome to interact with all the other animals as well.
Calvary Farm offers a mix of open farm days and private tours. For those looking for quality, one-on-one time with the animals, a private, one-hour tour is recommended. These come with an additional fee. Tickets for open farm days are cheaper, but they come at the cost of more crowds. As such, you might not get as much time with the animals. Still, there are plenty of other things to see and do at this idyllic Texas farm.
Neurodivergent and country fun
There are plenty of other experiences to take part in at Calvary Farms besides just getting to hang out with their wonderful cadre of animals. As a family raising two neurodivergent kids, the Eittreim's wanted to create a place of support for those with neurodivergence. In October of 2024, in honor of ADHD Awareness Month, they opened their innovative Sensory Suite in partnership with the San Antonio-based Family ADDventures Advocacy. The suite includes things like spinning chairs, kinetic sand, and other safe, sensory regulating materials designed to help neurodivergent visitors feel comfortable.
Calvary Farm also hosts an ongoing series of farm events throughout the seasons that shine a spotlight on southern Texas country fun. Adult and kid themed egg hunts occur during the Easter Season, complete with food trucks, prizes, cash bar (for the adults), live music, and the ever present animal cuddles. Be sure to check their events calendar if you plan on visiting, as that is where they list what days are Open Farm Days, and where you can RSVP for a private tour.
While it may not be as sweeping or luxurious as Dripping Springs in the Texas Hill country, Calvary Farms is proving to be incredibly popular with locals and tourists alike. Their mission draws people from all over. And, let's be real, who wouldn't want to snuggle a big fluffy cow?