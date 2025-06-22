This Elegant Vancouver Island Resort Is Located Where Forests, Mountains, And Oceans Meet
Every year, millions of people flock to Vancouver Island to enjoy its stunning coastline with seaside villages, vibrant culture and culinary scene, and range of adventurous activities. While there are plenty of places to stay on the island, one boutique resort goes above and beyond in helping you relax and explore the island's natural beauty.
Vancouver Island's Naturally Pacific Resort is located between the ocean and the mountains, allowing you to experience all the island has to offer. From golf to wildlife adventures to mountain biking through the forest, there is plenty to do whether you're on land or out at sea, in all seasons of the year. And for your days off, cozy rooms and a spa will help you relax and unwind, recharging you for your next adventure.
The resort opened in May 2024, and its 100 rooms are aesthetically designed with neutral tones that blend in with the surrounding scenery and are spacious enough to fit the entire family, including your kids and dog. You can choose between a single king, two queen, or executive suite rooms. "Absolutely beautiful hotel with great staff and very dog friendly. They even brought up a dog hospitality package and welcome gift. Great for the kids too and the golf course looks quite nice!" said reviewer Michael Ryan on Expedia. Rooms start at over $300 per night during the high season, or around $170 per night during the low season at the time of writing.
Naturally Pacific Resort offers incredible adventures on land
Naturally Pacific Resort wastes no time in helping you take advantage of the stunning nature on Vancouver Island. Its proximity to the mountains makes it an amazing gateway to outdoor adventures.
There is a golf course and driving range on site, and you can book a lesson with one of the resort's pros to perfect your swing. The resort offers a golf package that includes golf credit to use at the club, on apparel, and at the driving range. For the nature lovers, Naturally Pacific Resort offers unparalleled access to diverse outdoor experiences only available at the resort. There's a guided tour through the Pacific Patch vegetable garden and honeybee apiary hosted by the executive chef or golf course superintendent twice a week, included in the resort fee. The resort also offers free bikes to check out, including helmets and locks.
You can also spend your days going on bear watching tours, mountain biking, skiing on Mount Washington, hiking, and even getting a bird's-eye view on a helicopter tour. Only a few minutes by car, Elk Falls Provincial Park is home to a lush forest filled with hiking trails and its famous suspension bridge that will put you among the treetops and offer majestic views of the forest. There's also an easy waterfall hike through a forested fairyland called Little Qualicum Falls Park just over an hour drive away.
For water lovers and fishing enthusiasts, there is plenty to do on the Campbell River
For those wanting an aquatic experience, the resort offers many activities on the water. The resort is located a five-minute drive to the Campbell River. There are multiple options for things to do there, from whale watching to fishing to kayaking. If you're excited to do multiple days of whale watching and wildlife tours, the resort offers a package for $75 more per night that comes with a $100 per night credit (offer valid as of this writing).
The whale watching tour is not limited to just orcas and humpbacks. You can also see sea lions, porpoises, and even bears from the boat. The water also allows you to kayak and discover small beach towns like Tofino, where you can surf, shop, and relax. Vancouver Island is also world famous for its salmon. You can take a fishing tour to catch some yourself, or dine at the resort's restaurant where multiple reviewers on Tripadvisor rave about the salmon.
The resort itself also has a swimming pool and a hot tub for those wanting to make a splash in a more comfortable environment. The spa, too, has a mineral pool filled with magnesium, sodium, and potassium to help your body's recovery, along with a whole menu of spa treatments to enjoy. There's even a spa package that the resort offers to maximize your savings if you're really looking to indulge in relaxation.