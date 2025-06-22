This Elegant Vancouver Island Resort Is Located Where Forests, Mountains, And Oceans Meet

Every year, millions of people flock to Vancouver Island to enjoy its stunning coastline with seaside villages, vibrant culture and culinary scene, and range of adventurous activities. While there are plenty of places to stay on the island, one boutique resort goes above and beyond in helping you relax and explore the island's natural beauty.

Vancouver Island's Naturally Pacific Resort is located between the ocean and the mountains, allowing you to experience all the island has to offer. From golf to wildlife adventures to mountain biking through the forest, there is plenty to do whether you're on land or out at sea, in all seasons of the year. And for your days off, cozy rooms and a spa will help you relax and unwind, recharging you for your next adventure.

The resort opened in May 2024, and its 100 rooms are aesthetically designed with neutral tones that blend in with the surrounding scenery and are spacious enough to fit the entire family, including your kids and dog. You can choose between a single king, two queen, or executive suite rooms. "Absolutely beautiful hotel with great staff and very dog friendly. They even brought up a dog hospitality package and welcome gift. Great for the kids too and the golf course looks quite nice!" said reviewer Michael Ryan on Expedia. Rooms start at over $300 per night during the high season, or around $170 per night during the low season at the time of writing.