North Carolina's Unique Pirate-Themed Road Trip Visits Blackbeard's Favorite Beaches And Small Towns

Blackbeard was once the most feared pirate along the Atlantic Coast of North America. Likely a Royal Navy sailor-turned-ruthless buccaneer named Edward Teach, he haunted the mid-Atlantic coast in the early 18th century, capturing ships and striking terror in ports all over the North Carolina and Virginia colonies in his infamous ship, Queen Anne's Revenge. Eventually, Virginia's governor sent British Naval forces to hunt the pirate down, and a battle ensued near Ocracoke, an Outer Banks island with hidden-gem beaches.

Blackbeard was killed in the melee, and his head, in all its big-bearded glory, was famously displayed on a pike as a warning to others. Despite later historical research suggesting he was more bark than bite, the legend of his bloodthirsty reputation has endured. Today, you can trace the life and times of Teach on Blackbeard's Trail, a four-day road trip that takes visitors to six different spots along the coast of North Carolina where Blackbeard legendarily lived and raided.

The Blackbeard Trail isn't a specific highway but rather an easy, mostly overland route that includes two ferries and covers almost 200 miles. It takes you to some of the most picturesque spots on North Carolina's coast and partially up the Outer Banks National Scenic Byway, a gorgeous road that sprawls up through the coastal barrier islands. From swampy hideouts to shipwreck museums, Blackbeard's "pirate crawl" is an educational journey full of fun historic stops, coastal vibes, fresh seafood, and an iconic lighthouse. Chart your course, fill your gas tank, and set your sights on Blackbeard's Trail!