North Carolina's Unique Pirate-Themed Road Trip Visits Blackbeard's Favorite Beaches And Small Towns
Blackbeard was once the most feared pirate along the Atlantic Coast of North America. Likely a Royal Navy sailor-turned-ruthless buccaneer named Edward Teach, he haunted the mid-Atlantic coast in the early 18th century, capturing ships and striking terror in ports all over the North Carolina and Virginia colonies in his infamous ship, Queen Anne's Revenge. Eventually, Virginia's governor sent British Naval forces to hunt the pirate down, and a battle ensued near Ocracoke, an Outer Banks island with hidden-gem beaches.
Blackbeard was killed in the melee, and his head, in all its big-bearded glory, was famously displayed on a pike as a warning to others. Despite later historical research suggesting he was more bark than bite, the legend of his bloodthirsty reputation has endured. Today, you can trace the life and times of Teach on Blackbeard's Trail, a four-day road trip that takes visitors to six different spots along the coast of North Carolina where Blackbeard legendarily lived and raided.
The Blackbeard Trail isn't a specific highway but rather an easy, mostly overland route that includes two ferries and covers almost 200 miles. It takes you to some of the most picturesque spots on North Carolina's coast and partially up the Outer Banks National Scenic Byway, a gorgeous road that sprawls up through the coastal barrier islands. From swampy hideouts to shipwreck museums, Blackbeard's "pirate crawl" is an educational journey full of fun historic stops, coastal vibes, fresh seafood, and an iconic lighthouse. Chart your course, fill your gas tank, and set your sights on Blackbeard's Trail!
The Blackbeard Trail includes many beloved coastal vacation destinations
Start your Blackbeard journey at its southern end, in Beaufort, North Carolina, about 170 miles from Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). Beaufort is one of America's coolest small towns: a beachy, North Carolina getaway with cute shops and delicious seafood. Offshore, the infamous "Graveyard of the Atlantic," a treacherous stretch of Outer Banks coastline, wrecked more than 5,000 ships, including Queen Anne's Revenge, which was discovered in Beaufort Inlet near Fort Macon State Park. You can explore Fort Macon, a Civil War-era fort that offers tours, historic weaponry demonstrations, scenic trails, and excellent birding. Downtown, the North Carolina Maritime Museum has an extensive Blackbeard exhibit and original artifacts from Queen Anne's Revenge. Also, don't miss a guided ghost walk with plenty of pirate lore and the historic cemetery. Taste the catch of the day or some baby-back ribs at Clawson's, a waterfront restaurant around the corner, and end your day at Inlet Inn, a charming waterfront hotel.
Just over 90 miles north of Beaufort lies Bath, on the northern banks of the Pamlico River. Bath is the oldest town in North Carolina with historic architecture and a walkable riverfront. In 1718, in the midst of wreaking havoc, Blackboard received a "gracious pardon" from North Carolina Governor Charles Eden and settled briefly nearby at Plum Point. Blackbeard and his crew were known for rowdy parties, and in Bath, you can visit several historic locations where they likely spent time. Highlights are the Bath State Historic Site and the Van der Veer House, with a room dedicated to Blackbeard, including a graphite vase rumored to be where he hid money. Have pizza at Blackbeard's Tavern on Main Street and spend the night at the tranquil Inn on Bath Creek.
Visit Outer Banks' best gems on the Blackbeard Trail
On day three of Blackbeard's Trail, catch the 2.5-hour Swan Quarter to Ocracoke ferry over to Ocracoke Island. Now you're officially in the Outer Banks, which boasts some of the best beach destinations in the U.S., including the Cape Hatteras National Seashore. You may get lucky and spot some dolphins — or even a shipwreck — along the way. Ocracoke Inlet was a Blackbeard hideout and where the pirate fought his last battle in 1718. Because Blackbeard's death is revered as an important event in pirate history, there's legend and lore tangled up in truth, and the whereabouts of his remains are unknown. His body, sans head, is thought to be buried in a mass grave on Ocracoke. Stroll beautiful Ocracoke Beach, then wind down with dinner at the breezy Back Porch and a local beer at 1718 Brewing. Check into the very on-brand Blackbeard's Lodge for the night, "the most historic hotel in Ocracoke."
On your last day, head up the National Scenic Byway on Highway 12 and take the free, hour-long Highway 12 ferry to Hatteras Island. Stop at the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, the tallest lighthouse in the U.S. and an iconic spot for a photoshoot (though, as of this writing, it's not open for climbing). Make your way to the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum, an educational treasure chest that focuses on piracy and shipping lane warfare in the Outer Banks from the 1600s through World War II. Round out your pirate-themed road trip with dinner at the divey port pub The Wreck or splurge on steamed seafood at Harbor House, then recharge at The Inn on Pamlico Sound before starting your journey home.