Hidden In North Carolina's Great Smoky Mountains Is An Overlooked Peak Brimming With Hikes And Seclusion

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park spreads across the state line between Tennessee and North Carolina to offer its 13-million-plus annual visitors access to some of the most enticing outdoor landscapes in America. Come to hike to the serene wilderness of the Mingo Falls, conquer sections of the world-famous Appalachian Trail, or sleep amid the pines and peaks in LeConte Lodge, Eastern America's highest lodge. But, despite the popularity, there are still some secret peaks to bag. Just check out Mount Buckley, an overlooked peak with a lot to offer.

Set just along the ridgeline from the region's tallest mountain, Kuwohi (which also goes by the name Clingmans Dome), Buckley is a sub-summit that soars to 6,574 feet above sea level. That's a mere 70 feet shy of Kuwohi itself, though it doesn't get anything near the 650,000 hikers that head to the roof of the Smokies each year. In fact, Mount Buckley is considered a great way to dodge the crowds and get a feel for the wilder side of Appalachia.

Ready to get on the trail? The nearest airport is the McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville, TN. It should take about 2 hours on a scenic road that winds through the Smokies to reach the trailhead, going past meadows, sweeps of spruces, and overlooks aplenty. If you're on the North Carolina side of the border, the trip in from Asheville should take about 1.75 hours, with a final section on the legendary Blue Ridge Parkway, one of America's favorite drives.