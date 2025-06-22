This Australian Village Wrapped In Cliffs, Wildlife, And Waterfalls Is A Haven For Hikers And Slow-Paced Getaways

Australia is home to some incredible waterfalls, like those around the storybook town of Leura or in the coastal gem of Broome, and Halls Gap is no exception. Begin your exploration with a visit to MacKenzie Falls, the most iconic waterfall of all the Grampians and the only one that flows year-round. It allows you to choose the level of difficulty you want, ranging from simply glancing at it from a platform deck to strenuous hiking to the base of the falls — just remember that swimming is absolutely not permitted. For something more serene, you'll want to check out the Silverband Falls, only a 20-minute drive away, where you can take a leisurely stroll through the forest to reach the base of the waterfall, flowing gently from the mountain — and make sure to keep an eye out for the wild plants around you!

Again, you don't need to stray far to continue your waterfall hopping. Fish Falls is only a five-minute drive from MacKenzie Falls and is easily accessible from Zumsteins Picnic Area. Fish Falls offers two options to two different kinds of travelers: Either rest and take in its jaw-dropping beauty, or test your skills with a climb to its crest. Hop into the Beehive Falls next, best visited during spring to get a view of the beautiful wildflowers around it. If you're still not tired of waterfalls at this point, rest at ease; the area around Halls Gap will supply you with enough to keep you thrilled for days. Check out Splitter Falls, Wannon Falls, Nigretta Falls, and the Lower Waterfalls of Gar to keep the splashy adventure going and get the most out of the beautiful region.