Maui's Sunniest Shore Is A Beachy Playground With Whale‑Watching, Surfing, And Boardwalk Chills
Kihei, nestled on Maui's sunniest shore, is a laid-back beach town where endless blue skies meet sparkling turquoise waters. Known for its sandy beaches, this vibrant spot is a paradise for both adventure seekers and chill lovers alike. This southwest corner of Maui is renowned as a direct access to Molokini Crater, one of the most sought-after snorkeling spots in the world. From whale-watching in the winter months to catching waves on some of Hawaii's best surf breaks, Kihei offers something for all kinds of shore seekers.
Kihei keeps things laid-back, thanks to its wide mix of affordable hotels and condos. Offering a breezier beach vibe compared to the polished, resort-heavy Wailea nearby. With a relaxed vibe, friendly locals, and plenty of beachfront cafés and shops, Kihei perfectly balances active days with easygoing island life. The gentle Kealia coastal boardwalk invites wanderers to take a leisurely stroll with ocean breezes and stunning sunsets. The nearby Sugar Beach keeps morning walks and sunset views uncrowded and peaceful.
Whether you're here to paddle out, spot humpbacks breaching offshore, or simply unwind with your toes in the sand, Kihei embodies the best of Maui's beach culture — sunny, scenic, and endlessly inviting.
Kihei's coastline delivers perfect spots for snorkeling, diving, and beginner surfing fun
Kihei stretches out with 6 miles of golden shoreline, offering sweeping views of Kaho'olawe, Molokini, Lāna'i, and the West Maui mountains. Once a peaceful retreat for Hawaiian royalty drawn to its calm, perfect weather, this sunny spot stays mostly dry thanks to shelter from the nearby volcano, Haleakalā. Kihei is bright and welcoming, making it an ideal spot for enjoying Maui's warmth any time of year.
Come winter, with January at its peak, whale-watching season doesn't disappoint, as humpbacks make Kihei a hotspot. You can spot them from the nearby Keawakapu Beach, a favorite for sea turtles and smooth paddling, or from Kalama Park, home to a life-sized humpback sculpture recognized by the Smithsonian American Art Museum. Take the experience offshore with the Pacific Whale Foundation's award-winning, eco-conscious tour. Each one is led by certified, expert naturalists, and your ticket sale supports whale conservation.
If snorkeling, diving, or playing in the water calls to you, hopping in the water is easily one of the best things to do on a vacation in Maui. There's no shortage of ways to connect with the natural beauty of the island's unforgettable aquatic playground. Start your day at Coral Gardens, one of the best snorkeling spots brimming with clear waters and curious Hawaiian sea life, then wind down with a golden hour surf session on the long waves at McGregor Point. Both are less than 30 minutes from Kihei's center. If you're brand new to surfing, the Cove at Kalama Park is the go-to beginner break in South Maui.
What to eat in Kihei and how to get there
After all that coastal sightseeing and water-filled adventure, you'll want to eat. For those looking for a laid-back spot with friendly counter service, Nalu's South Shore Grill serves up fresh plates that catch your eye and tastes that will win your heart. Kihei's Fourth Friday Town Party is the spot to indulge. This local event takes place on the last Friday of the month from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Azeka Mauka and is packed with local bites, good music, and handmade goods.
The best way to reach Kihei, Maui, is through Kahului Airport, just 11 miles away. From there, travelers can choose several options to reach Kihei. The Maui Bus offers an economical fare but can take up to two hours. Rental cars are also available at the airport for those who want to explore Maui on their own schedule, with a straightforward 20-minute drive to Kihei. Whether you prefer convenience, economy, or freedom, getting from Kahului Airport to Kihei is simple and flexible.