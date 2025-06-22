Pennsylvania's 'Best Place To Move To' Is A Charming Borough With Parks, A Wave Pool, And Personality

Enjoy suburban countryside vibes with loads of trees and community events just 10 miles away from Pittsburgh. Bethel Park was voted the No. 1 best place to move to in Pennsylvania in 2025 by Consumer Affairs because of its affordability, safety, and accessible healthcare, but that's not all this vibrant forested town has to offer.

Despite being a fairly large suburb with a population of over 32,000 people, Bethel Park is a charming, leafy borough where many homes have spacious yards, front porches, and plenty of surrounding trees. There's a range of architectural styles available for people looking to move to the area, and you may find that you get more rooms for less money in Bethel Park when compared to nearby boroughs.

Bethel Park has a charming, wholesome vibe where you can soak up some small-town charm without leaving the big city behind. Those with children can benefit from the highly rated schools, light rail and bus connections to Pittsburgh, and wholesome activities, including nature treks and hobby clubs. It's a good hub for family adventures, too, as the thrilling DelGrosso's Park & Laguna Splash offers affordable family fun just two and a half hours away from Bethel Park.