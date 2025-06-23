South Carolina's Coastal Escape Wedged Between Myrtle Beach And Ocean Isle Is All Sand, Salt, And Serenity

South Carolina beaches are some of the best on the east coast, and if you've already explored the bustling beaches near the famous Grand Strand, there's a lesser-known locale to the north that you're destined to fall in love with. At the very top of the 60-mile stretch of coastline that encompasses the famous Myrtle Beach, you'll find the white sands and saltwater creeks of Cherry Grove Beach, offering an escape from the usual tourist spots.

Cherry Grove Point is the northernmost beach known locally as simply "The Point," but the main Cherry Grove Beach is around a 6-minute drive south of this area. Considered one of the best South Carolina beaches for its beauty and a peaceful ambiance that contrasts with busier spots down the coast, the region averages 215 days of sun a year, so pack your sunscreen.

To get there, grab a deal on a flight into Myrtle Beach International Airport, which boasts some of the lowest average fares in the state. From there, drive for around 35 minutes along Highway 17 then Highway 31 before taking the Robert Edge Parkway back towards the coast. Cherry Grove is located halfway between Myrtle Beach and Ocean Isle Beach, sitting approximately 18 miles from both. The Myrtle Beach area welcomes around 18.2 million visitors annually, and since Cherry Grove Beach is technically part of this, it attracts plenty of tourists in summer. Despite its footfall, it's considered by many to be less crowded, so this quiet coastal vacation spot is ideal for those seeking sandy serenity in South Carolina.