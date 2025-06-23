South Carolina's Coastal Escape Wedged Between Myrtle Beach And Ocean Isle Is All Sand, Salt, And Serenity
South Carolina beaches are some of the best on the east coast, and if you've already explored the bustling beaches near the famous Grand Strand, there's a lesser-known locale to the north that you're destined to fall in love with. At the very top of the 60-mile stretch of coastline that encompasses the famous Myrtle Beach, you'll find the white sands and saltwater creeks of Cherry Grove Beach, offering an escape from the usual tourist spots.
Cherry Grove Point is the northernmost beach known locally as simply "The Point," but the main Cherry Grove Beach is around a 6-minute drive south of this area. Considered one of the best South Carolina beaches for its beauty and a peaceful ambiance that contrasts with busier spots down the coast, the region averages 215 days of sun a year, so pack your sunscreen.
To get there, grab a deal on a flight into Myrtle Beach International Airport, which boasts some of the lowest average fares in the state. From there, drive for around 35 minutes along Highway 17 then Highway 31 before taking the Robert Edge Parkway back towards the coast. Cherry Grove is located halfway between Myrtle Beach and Ocean Isle Beach, sitting approximately 18 miles from both. The Myrtle Beach area welcomes around 18.2 million visitors annually, and since Cherry Grove Beach is technically part of this, it attracts plenty of tourists in summer. Despite its footfall, it's considered by many to be less crowded, so this quiet coastal vacation spot is ideal for those seeking sandy serenity in South Carolina.
Relax on stunning white sands
Accommodation options are plentiful in Cherry Grove, where you'll find private sea-view apartments, beachfront villas, and budget-friendly hotels and motels just a short drive inland. If you want to spend a little more for a place right on the beach, one of the best 4-star hotels is Club Wyndham Towers on the Grove — their balcony views are unmatched.
No matter where you stay, getting to the beach is easy. As you drive down North Ocean Boulevard, you'll come across various public access points at regular intervals. Park at one of these for a fee and take a mere few strides to the gorgeous lapping waves of the Atlantic. No one likes to interrupt a busy afternoon of sandcastle building to go find lunch, so bring a picnic with you. Boulineau's Foods Plus is a great local store to stock up on tasty snacks, and it's only a 4-minute walk from the waterfront. For those who prefer to eat in the shade, Cherry Grove Oceanfront Park has you covered — literally.
If you're not much of a beach person, there are other ways to lower your stress levels in Cherry Grove. Golf is popular, with an estimated 2.8 million rounds of golf played in the Myrtle Beach area each year. Tune out from the world and work on your swing at Tidewater Golf Club, one of the country's top public golf courses. Or for those who relax best when fishing, Cherry Grove Pier is open between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. any day and features a tackle shop and rods to rent. See if you can beat their world record-breaking catch: a 1780-pound tiger shark!
Explore the salt creeks
Cherry Grove got its name thanks to the abundance of cherry trees that once covered the area, but today it's all salt marshes that adventure-minded vacationers love exploring. Local tour guides can take you out to Waties Island in a kayak and explain the landscape that's cut up by intracoastal waterways, such as House Creek and Eden Saltworks Creek. One of Tripadvisor's highest-rated activities here is a glass-bottomed kayak tour where you can catch a glimpse of local wildlife. As one contributor said, "We learned so much about the marsh and its inhabitants. We saw oyster beds, jumping fish, and tons of birds including pelicans."
To explore the marshes in a different way, Kokopelli Surf Camp has stand-up paddleboards for rent. These allow visitors to float along on the tranquil waters at their own pace — a scenic escape for outdoor enthusiasts and chill-seekers alike.
When your appetite is well and truly worked up, choose from grab-and-go options at the Boardwalk Beach Cafe near the pier if you're not ready to leave the beach just yet, or take a 2-minute drive to popular casual seafood restaurant The Shack. Keep an eye on closing times for your preferred place, as visitors report this small town tends to finish up early. The terrace tables at Driftwood Restaurant on the Pier are a perfect spot for a beautiful sunset view of the ocean to end a relaxing day in this serene South Carolina coastal town. Whether you spent your day lying on the white sand or kayaking your way through the salty waterways, at Cherry Grove, you can opt for whatever brand of calm suits you best.