This Florida Sinkhole Is A Dangerous Diving Spot That Comes With Death Warnings

Florida is no stranger to dangerous destinations. The state is home to the unexpectedly dangerous city of Boynton Beach between West Palm Beach and Boca Raton. It's where you can also find a scenic lake with a dangerous claim to fame of having Florida's largest population of gators per acre. For many reasons — be it adventure, adrenaline, or a desire to explore the unknown wonders of the world — humans are drawn to these places. These may be some of the reasons why cave divers still flock to the deadly Eagle's Nest, despite more than 10 divers perishing in this deadly underwater cave system since 1981.

Eagle's Nest is a sinkhole located in the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area, near Florida's western coast, about an hour's drive north of Tampa. The dive site, which looks like a placid lake from the shoreline, has earned its deadly reputation as the "Grand Canyon" of diving. This is thanks in part to its considerable depth of 310 feet and challenging labyrinthine system that can be tight and silty, limiting visibility and increasing the risk of accidents. So many tragedies have occurred here that there is now a sign set up just beneath the surface, warning divers not to proceed beyond a certain point or risk death. Despite these warnings and a rather foreboding depiction of the Grim Reaper, people have continued diving Eagle's Nest, with tragic consequences.

In 2013, father and son Darrin Spivey and Dillon Sanchez failed to return to the surface after diving at Eagle's Nest. While Spivey was a certified diver, he was not a trained cave diver, and his son wasn't certified to dive. A few years later, the bodies of Patrick Peacock and Chris Rittenmeyer were found at a depth of around 260 feet. More recently, 20-year-old Said Marjane was recovered in 2018 after he died while free diving with friends.