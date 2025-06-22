Think Twice Before Renting A Car In This Region Of Europe With A Jaw-Dropping Rate Of Traffic Fatalities

Road trips can be one of the best ways to see the world, and Europe is prime for this, with well-connected countries, well-kept roads, and smaller (read also: easier to maneuver) cars. However, when it comes to the European countries that are considered the safest for road trips, the Balkans, unfortunately, do not make the list. (The top safest countries, if you're curious, are Iceland, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Switzerland). The Balkans — the gorgeous and underrated region of Europe — is home to the European countries with the highest number of highway fatalities, making them the least safe for a road trip.

To the uninitiated, the Balkans is the term for the countries that make up Europe's Balkan Peninsula. While the definition is debated, the region is generally considered to include Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, and Slovenia, encompassing all of what was once Yugoslavia and beyond, and covering much of Central and Eastern Europe (Greece and Turkey also have territories within the Balkan Peninsula, but their inclusion is often debated).

While the collapse of Yugoslavia — not to mention the nearby Soviet Union — opened this region to eager tourists, the scars of the past remain visible. Unfortunately, this is reflected in its high road fatality statistics. So, which countries in the Balkans are the most dangerous for drivers, and why can driving in these countries be so deadly?