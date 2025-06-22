Canada's 'Lobster Capital Of The World' Serves Seafood Feasts And Perfect Coastal Adventures

In North America, places like Maine are known for their shoreside small-town charm and an abundance of fresh lobster, featured on nearly every neighborhood restaurant's menu. Travelers have even come up with an 'unofficial lobster crawl' through the state's scenic towns. So, it makes perfect sense that just five hours east, across the U.S. border to Canada, you'll find a similar vibe along the coast of New Brunswick. The town of Shediac blows Maine out of the water, as it has been crowned "The Lobster Capital of the World," according to Tourism New Brunswick. In fact, it's home to the world's largest lobster sculpture, Shediac's Giant Lobster, which is also considered one of the most photographed attractions in the province, according to Tripadvisor. It's located right at the town's entrance.

Shediac offers more than just mouthwatering seafood; rather, it's a gateway to coastal adventures. From boat tours that let you haul in your own lobster trap to sunset strolls along Parlee Beach, this vibrant community shows visitors that there is more to Canada than towering mountains and maple syrup. Shediac delivers an iconic East Coast experience — and, typically, these New Brunswick islands provide a cheaper alternative to crowded Maine.