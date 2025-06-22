Canada's 'Lobster Capital Of The World' Serves Seafood Feasts And Perfect Coastal Adventures
In North America, places like Maine are known for their shoreside small-town charm and an abundance of fresh lobster, featured on nearly every neighborhood restaurant's menu. Travelers have even come up with an 'unofficial lobster crawl' through the state's scenic towns. So, it makes perfect sense that just five hours east, across the U.S. border to Canada, you'll find a similar vibe along the coast of New Brunswick. The town of Shediac blows Maine out of the water, as it has been crowned "The Lobster Capital of the World," according to Tourism New Brunswick. In fact, it's home to the world's largest lobster sculpture, Shediac's Giant Lobster, which is also considered one of the most photographed attractions in the province, according to Tripadvisor. It's located right at the town's entrance.
Shediac offers more than just mouthwatering seafood; rather, it's a gateway to coastal adventures. From boat tours that let you haul in your own lobster trap to sunset strolls along Parlee Beach, this vibrant community shows visitors that there is more to Canada than towering mountains and maple syrup. Shediac delivers an iconic East Coast experience — and, typically, these New Brunswick islands provide a cheaper alternative to crowded Maine.
Why everyone comes to Shediac
While we can talk about Shediac's vibrant buildings, lush green spaces, and sparkling coastline, it's what lies beneath the glimmering waters that put this town on the map: lobster. Dating as far back as the 18th century (via Experience New Brunswick), lobster fishing has been the heartbeat of Shediac, shaping its culture, cuisine, and community pride.
Year-round, visitors from around the world flock here for a taste, especially in July for the annual Shediac Lobster Festival. According to the festival's website, in 2024, more than 40,000 people came to the festival celebrating the flaky, buttery seafood. From giant lobster boils and culinary competitions to Acadian music and street parades, it's a one-of-a-kind experience that brings locals and travelers together for a grand, celebratory feast.
Shediac also has a contagious, friendly energy, where strangers become neighbors over lobster plates and sunset views. Some have a lobster roll in hand, others watch boats drift into the marina, but all share one thing in common: feeling as though one visit simply isn't enough.
Shediac's adventurous side
Beyond its culinary fame, Shediac invites visitors to dive into a world of maritime adventure. Outdoor enthusiasts can paddle through calm waters on a kayak, set sail on a lobster cruise, or hop on a deep-sea fishing excursion for a true taste of salt life. For those who prefer to stay on land, scenic bike trails wind through lush coastal landscapes, while local tour guides offer immersive cultural walks that trace the region's Acadian roots.
Parlee Beach, one of the warmest saltwater beaches in Canada, is a hub for beachgoers and families. It's the perfect place to spend a sunny afternoon swimming, playing volleyball, or watching kite surfers skim across the horizon. Adventurers can also head to Cape Jourimain Nature Centre to explore nature trails, spot wildlife, and take in panoramic views from the boardwalks stretching into the sea. Shediac balances its small-town warmth with an adventurous spirit that keeps visitors returning each year.
Want to learn about more unique coastal towns in Canada? Check out the country's "Ultimate Fishing Town," a seafood haven and tide-to-table treasure trove.