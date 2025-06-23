Spain's Scenic Atlantic Coast Hides A Relaxing Resort Town With Impeccable Seafood And Historic Charm

Think Spain, think spicy patatas bravas, twirling flamenco dancers, and — of course — beaches. Some of the best darn beaches in the world, in fact. From Spain's beautiful islands to the glimmering Mediterranean shores of the Costa del Sol, there are more sands than you can shake a copy of "Don Quixote" at in these parts. But, while a whopping 14.4 million people flock to the southern coasts, just a fraction of that make for the region of Galicia — which is where you'll find the hidden, happening resort town of Sanxenxo.

To international visitors, the name might not mean all that much. But to Spaniards, this buzzing town is often called "the beach of Madrid," for it draws millions of city slickers from the capital each summer with the promise of not one, not two, but a tan-giving 17 individual Blue Flag-rated beaches. A measure that testifies to the region's clean sands and good water quality.

But Sanxenxo isn't just for beach bums. It's also a chic, snazzy corner of the Spanish coast, with five-star hotels and aperitivo bars aplenty. Together with its next-door neighbor — the salt-washed marina town of Portonovo — it offers a whirlwind of Galician seafood tapas, live music, 17th-century churches, and wine tasting in the Albariño-growing lands of the surrounding Rías Baixas. Jet into nearby Vigo Airport and then drive north for 40 minutes to arrive in Sanxenxo. Alternatively, take one of the direct high-speed trains from Madrid to swap city for sea in just over four hours.