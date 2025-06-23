New York City's Secret Garden Full Of Sculptures And Flowers That Locals Hope To Keep Faces Possible Demolition

Green space in New York City is precious and strongly protected by the communities that rely on it as an escape from the concrete jungle. That's largely because it's hard to come by, particularly in the densely packed, tenement-lined Lower Manhattan. Sure, there are a few big parks around the city, but many of them — like its largest, the wildly underrated Pelham Bay Park on the Bronx's coast — lie in the outer boroughs. In Manhattan, finding a sliver of nature often means looking into tucked-away courtyards or even above the street, as in the case of the Elevated Acre, a secret garden hiding in plain sight. But there's one green space that many New Yorkers know and love, located right at the center of the shop-filled Nolita neighborhood: Elizabeth Street Garden. This pretty oasis between high rises is a city gem, but it may soon be razed for development.

In 2023, after about a decade of head-to-head between the garden's advocates and housing developers, a New York court ruled in favor of replacing the garden with affordable housing. Proponents of the plan cite New York's housing shortage, particularly for lower-income residents. Opponents, including the nonprofit that manages and maintains Elizabeth Street Garden, argue that there are several other properties in the same district suitable for development that wouldn't require destroying the garden. In either case, while a fleet of back-and-forth arguments tentatively keeps the garden in place, it's a lovely space to visit. Admire its sculptures, have a picnic among the flowers, or attend some of its free, public events while you still can.