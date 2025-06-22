Right At The Edge Of Nevada's Black Rock Desert Is A Set Of Well-Managed Hot Springs For Serene Soaks

In northwestern Nevada, hours from any towns, sit remote natural hot springs you can have to yourself if you're willing to make the drive through and around the Black Rock Desert. The Soldier Meadows Hot Springs aren't a fancy spa destination, but the cascading pools dammed by natural rock and maintained by the Bureau of Land Management provide a unique high desert soaking experience.

The nearest town is Gerlach, Nevada, the Black Rock Desert gateway that's a unique town with hot springs and attractions. It's also your last chance for for amenities such as gas and food before starting the two-hour-plus journey north to Soldier Meadows via County Road 34. You'll drive near the site of the annual Burning Man Festival — a bizarre festivals we can barely believe exist, which every summer gathers as many as 80,000 people to "Black Rock City" north of Gerlach. County Road 34 then bends northwest between desert mountain ranges and wilderness areas on your way to the hot springs.

The nearest airport is in Reno, which is 1 hour and 45 minutes south of Gerlach, making for about a four-hour journey in total to the hot springs. The road from Gerlach is paved for a bit then dirt, and these dusty, dry backcountry roads can become dangerous for driving if it rains, so check with the Bureau of Land Management or the Friends of Black Rock-High Rock on Main Street in Gerlach for road conditions and watch the weather. A high-clearance four-wheel-drive vehicle is recommended.