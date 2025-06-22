Right At The Edge Of Nevada's Black Rock Desert Is A Set Of Well-Managed Hot Springs For Serene Soaks
In northwestern Nevada, hours from any towns, sit remote natural hot springs you can have to yourself if you're willing to make the drive through and around the Black Rock Desert. The Soldier Meadows Hot Springs aren't a fancy spa destination, but the cascading pools dammed by natural rock and maintained by the Bureau of Land Management provide a unique high desert soaking experience.
The nearest town is Gerlach, Nevada, the Black Rock Desert gateway that's a unique town with hot springs and attractions. It's also your last chance for for amenities such as gas and food before starting the two-hour-plus journey north to Soldier Meadows via County Road 34. You'll drive near the site of the annual Burning Man Festival — a bizarre festivals we can barely believe exist, which every summer gathers as many as 80,000 people to "Black Rock City" north of Gerlach. County Road 34 then bends northwest between desert mountain ranges and wilderness areas on your way to the hot springs.
The nearest airport is in Reno, which is 1 hour and 45 minutes south of Gerlach, making for about a four-hour journey in total to the hot springs. The road from Gerlach is paved for a bit then dirt, and these dusty, dry backcountry roads can become dangerous for driving if it rains, so check with the Bureau of Land Management or the Friends of Black Rock-High Rock on Main Street in Gerlach for road conditions and watch the weather. A high-clearance four-wheel-drive vehicle is recommended.
Soak in solitude at Soldier Meadows Hot Springs
Once you've made it to Soldier Meadows, you'll find multiple options for soaking along this "hot creek." Several larger pools can accommodate groups but there are also smaller pools best for one or two people. The water temperatures can range from warm (90 degrees Fahrenheit) to hot (100 degrees Fahrenheit), but make sure to test the waters before immersing yourself, as the geothermally heated water temperatures can be affected by many factors.
Lodging in the area is limited to dispersed camping and a small public cabin maintained by the Bureau of Land Management. The small Soldier Meadows Public Cabin has a few amenities, including a toilet and wood stove, but is first-come, first-served, so overnight visitors should be prepared with camping equipment and plenty of food and water. The high desert weather is unpredictable, so bring layers you can adjust to daily temperature swings.
If visiting Soldier Meadows as a day trip, there are a few lodging options in Gerlach, including a motel and the Old Iverson Ranch. Alternatively, you can drive back to Reno where there are plenty of hotels, casinos, and nightlife to keep visitors entertained. Camping is your best bet, however, to take in the night sky in a desolate area where there's almost no light pollution and normally few clouds to obscure the view.
Build out a backcountry Black Rock Desert adventure
Though a visit to the Soldier Meadows Hot Springs is likely only a half-day attraction for most visitors, there's plenty more to do in this remote corner of the Silver State. Seven miles southwest of Soldier Meadows sits High Rock Canyon, a secret Nevada canyon With wild desert beauty where you can camp, hike, and explore.
Before or after a soak, trace the paths of early pioneers by following one of the preserved and marked emigrant trails marking wagon routes to California through the harsh desert environment. Soldier Meadows is located in the Black Rock High Rock Emigrant Trails National Conservation Area and several emigrant trails can be followed on foot or by 4x4 vehicle and are marked with signage sharing information about the trails and the early pioneers who crossed them.
On your way back to Gerlach and the Black Rock Desert, stop at Fly Ranch to witness the Fly Geyser, a series of nearly 6-foot-tall mineral formations caused by attempted well-drilling that released the mineral-rich boiling waters and formed multicolored cones spewing water. At the ranch (once the site of an early Burning Man Festival), you can also take a nature walk and view art installations.