Scotland's Secluded Village Is A Dreamy Destination Surrounded By Mountains And Forested Paths

Braemar is the perfect destination for lovers of the great outdoors, tucked away in the mountains and forest of the Cairngorms. There are over 65 miles of walking and cycling trails, plus 24 Munros (mountains over 3,000 feet) nearby. Lions Face and the Cromlins is a popular 3.5-mile hike through the forest near the village, while a walk up Creag Choinnich, a small hill covered in pinewoods, offers fantastic views over the area. River Dee Riverside is another great trail that's about 3 miles long. The river is known for its excellent salmon fishing, and it's an easy walk with incredible scenery. Don't miss a visit to Braemar Golf Club, which is the highest golf course in the United Kingdom.

One of the top attractions in Braemar is the impressive 17th-century Braemar Castle, which was originally built as a hunting lodge. In the center of Braemar you'll find another castle, although this one is now in ruins — Kindrochit Castle, which dates back to the 14th century. Photographers will love the Great North of Scotland Railway Building, a pretty blue and white building that served as a bus depot — despite its name, it has never served as a train station.

If you've worked up an appetite seeing the sights, pop into Bothy Braemar; this riverside cafe is great for breakfast or lunch, with a 4.5-star rating on Tripadvisor. If you want to experience more of the area's royal history, head out to Balmoral Castle, the home of the royal family in the Highlands. It's a short 15-minute drive away, and it's open for tours. You can also visit Royal Lochnagar Distillery — one of the best whisky destinations in Scotland.