Scotland's Secluded Village Is A Dreamy Destination Surrounded By Mountains And Forested Paths
Scotland has much to offer visitors, from spectacular scenery and charming villages to underrated destinations like Glasgow. Located in the Highlands, Cairngorms National Park is one of the top spots to experience the best the country offers. While there are many things to do in Scotland, the Cairngorms are notable for incredible hikes and historic castles. And there's one special destination you can't miss here: the village of Braemar.
Braemar is located in the central part of the Cairngorms National Park. Major cities within 60 miles of Braemar include Perth, Dundee, and Aberdeen. While it's much easier to explore the area with a car, you can take a direct bus from Aberdeen; the 201 bus route takes about 2.5 hours. Aberdeen is well-connected as a major transport hub for buses, trains, and planes — Aberdeen International Airport is the closest airport to Braemar. For a luxury stay in the Highlands, check into the Fife Arms, a five-star boutique hotel with an unbeatable location in the center of the village.
What to see and do in Braemar
Braemar is the perfect destination for lovers of the great outdoors, tucked away in the mountains and forest of the Cairngorms. There are over 65 miles of walking and cycling trails, plus 24 Munros (mountains over 3,000 feet) nearby. Lions Face and the Cromlins is a popular 3.5-mile hike through the forest near the village, while a walk up Creag Choinnich, a small hill covered in pinewoods, offers fantastic views over the area. River Dee Riverside is another great trail that's about 3 miles long. The river is known for its excellent salmon fishing, and it's an easy walk with incredible scenery. Don't miss a visit to Braemar Golf Club, which is the highest golf course in the United Kingdom.
One of the top attractions in Braemar is the impressive 17th-century Braemar Castle, which was originally built as a hunting lodge. In the center of Braemar you'll find another castle, although this one is now in ruins — Kindrochit Castle, which dates back to the 14th century. Photographers will love the Great North of Scotland Railway Building, a pretty blue and white building that served as a bus depot — despite its name, it has never served as a train station.
If you've worked up an appetite seeing the sights, pop into Bothy Braemar; this riverside cafe is great for breakfast or lunch, with a 4.5-star rating on Tripadvisor. If you want to experience more of the area's royal history, head out to Balmoral Castle, the home of the royal family in the Highlands. It's a short 15-minute drive away, and it's open for tours. You can also visit Royal Lochnagar Distillery — one of the best whisky destinations in Scotland.
When to visit Braemar
Braemar is famous for its annual Braemar Gathering. This Highland Games event has traditional Scottish athletic competitions and takes place the first Saturday in September, a tradition dating back to 1832. Members of the royal family typically attend the event, so this is definitely the best time to visit Braemar. However, anytime in summer, from June to August, will see the best weather. Shoulder season — spring and fall — is a good option to avoid the crowds of peak season and still have decent weather.
Unless you're interested in winter sports, avoid winter in Braemar. It can get very cold here — the village holds the record for the coldest temperature recorded in Britain, -27.2 degrees Celsius (-17 degrees Fahrenheit) in 1982. However, Braemar is a great base for exploring more of the Cairngorms in winter if you can handle the cold. Glenshee Ski Center, the largest ski area in Scotland, is just 15 minutes down the road and a top pick for skiers and snowboarders.