Hawaii's Oldest Botanical Garden Is A Wildly Underrated Gem Hidden In The Heart Of Honolulu

There is something deeply calming about being surrounded by greenery. Studies show that green spaces can reduce the risk of anxiety and depression, lower blood pressure, and boost overall well-being. And when it comes to lush landscapes, few American destinations rival Hawaii. Tucked away in the heart of the state's busiest, largest, and capital city, Honolulu's Foster Botanical Garden proves this point beautifully. Surprisingly under the radar, especially compared to the island's famous beaches and hikes, Foster Botanical Garden, along with the nearby Lyon Arboretum, are among the lesser-known Hawaiian destinations. Spread over 14 enchanting acres, some of the gardens' oldest trees, including towering palms and rare prehistoric cycads, were planted in the 1850s. Today, the garden is home to over 4,000 plant species, most of which are endemic to the tropical region.

It's a family-friendly attraction, rarely crowded, and always a good option for a day outdoors away from the beach. As one visitor noted, "We were particularly captivated by the garden's ancient trees, some of which date back to the 1850s. The towering quipo tree and the unique cannonball tree were among our favorites. The Butterfly Garden was a highlight for our children. Navigating the arboretum was easy with the self-guided tour maps provided at the entrance. The pathways are well-maintained and mostly stroller-friendly, making it convenient for families."

While Honolulu might have a rep for being crowded and overrated, it's also the only U.S. city among the ranks of the cleanest in the world. Clean air and unpolluted land, along with its tropical climate and rich volcanic soil, create the perfect conditions to make Hawaii, and Honolulu in particular, a gardener's paradise.