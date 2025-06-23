Get The Bellagio Feel Outside Of Las Vegas In This Lavish Mississippi Gulf Coast Casino With Similar Vibes

Viva Las ... Biloxi? You read that correctly. A Las Vegas-style vacation can be found without leaving the South, right at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi. The resort's name is French for "beautiful shore," fitting for its location on the Gulf of Mexico (also known as Gulf of America). Its design and high-end feel come from developer Steve Wynn, who originally considered using the "Beau Rivage" name for the Bellagio in Las Vegas. When the Biloxi resort opened in March 1999, it was the largest hotel-casino in the country outside of Nevada. It has since earned a AAA Four Diamond resort status, adding to Mississippi's Gulf Coast as a scenic and thriving hospitality destination.

The Beau Rivage is located at 875 Beach Blvd and is a prominent feature of the Biloxi skyline. Standing 346 feet tall with 32 floors, it's the tallest building in Mississippi and a noticeable landmark in the area. If you're flying in, you'll likely spot it on your way from the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport (GPT), which is about a 23-minute drive.

The resort's history includes a major chapter in resilience. During Hurricane Katrina, the storm destroyed the original casino, but the hotel tower remained standing. A complete rebuild happened, and the property reopened about a year later in 2006. Now operated by MGM Resorts International, the Beau Rivage offers an upscale stay comparable to what you would find on the Vegas Strip.