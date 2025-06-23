Get The Bellagio Feel Outside Of Las Vegas In This Lavish Mississippi Gulf Coast Casino With Similar Vibes
Viva Las ... Biloxi? You read that correctly. A Las Vegas-style vacation can be found without leaving the South, right at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi. The resort's name is French for "beautiful shore," fitting for its location on the Gulf of Mexico (also known as Gulf of America). Its design and high-end feel come from developer Steve Wynn, who originally considered using the "Beau Rivage" name for the Bellagio in Las Vegas. When the Biloxi resort opened in March 1999, it was the largest hotel-casino in the country outside of Nevada. It has since earned a AAA Four Diamond resort status, adding to Mississippi's Gulf Coast as a scenic and thriving hospitality destination.
The Beau Rivage is located at 875 Beach Blvd and is a prominent feature of the Biloxi skyline. Standing 346 feet tall with 32 floors, it's the tallest building in Mississippi and a noticeable landmark in the area. If you're flying in, you'll likely spot it on your way from the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport (GPT), which is about a 23-minute drive.
The resort's history includes a major chapter in resilience. During Hurricane Katrina, the storm destroyed the original casino, but the hotel tower remained standing. A complete rebuild happened, and the property reopened about a year later in 2006. Now operated by MGM Resorts International, the Beau Rivage offers an upscale stay comparable to what you would find on the Vegas Strip.
Entertainment, attractions, and other activities at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
At the heart of the resort is its 24-hour casino, where you'll find an 85,000-square-foot gaming floor with 2,100 slot machines and 93 table games. If you're looking for a more private setting — and spend a little more money — a High Limit Lounge is available. Your entertainment doesn't stop at the casino, of course. The 1,595-seat theater, equipped with professional sound, staging and lighting, hosts a regularly scheduled lineup of concerts by well-known musicians, comedians, and full-scale production shows. If nightlife is what you're after, you have a few spots to choose from. Eight75 offers a modern vibe with drinks and bar food, Lux Lounge provides a quieter spot for cocktails, and Breeze Bar places you right in the middle of the casino action.
When you visit Beau Rivage, you also have access to many other activities beyond gaming. Golfers can play at Fallen Oak, a championship 18-hole course designed by renowned architect Tom Fazio, available exclusively to resort guests. Another option is the nearby Grand Bear Golf Club, about a 36-minute drive from the resort. Beau Rivage's main pool area includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a poolside bar, and professional pickleball courts. The on-site spa and salon offer an extensive menu of body treatments, massages, and facials. A shopping promenade adds to the experience, with a variety of stores including upscale fashion at Capri and athletic wear at Actique.
Beau Rivage Resort & Casino rooms, restaurants, and bars
When you're ready to call it a night, Beau Rivage offers 1,740 guest rooms, including around 100 suites. A standard deluxe room is approximately 400 square feet and features modern decor. For a restorative experience, you can book a Stay Well room, which uses wellness technologies like aromatherapy and air purifiers to help you relax. Bathrooms feature Italian marble finishes and, in many rooms, both a large tub and a stand-up shower. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer views of either the Mississippi Sound or downtown Biloxi. If you need more space, you can check out the suites, which range from Junior Suites (about 500 square feet) to the larger Cypress Suites (around 1,200 square feet). The resort even has dog-friendly rooms, so you don't have to leave your fur babies at home. The rates vary depending on the time you go, but you'll find prices between $150 to $610 per night, giving you yet another reason to consider Beau Rivage one of the top destination choices for a Mississippi Gulf Coast getaway.
When hunger strikes, you have plenty of places to eat right inside the resort. For fine dining, BR Prime serves steaks, Jia offers Asian-fusion cuisine, and Stalla delivers classic Italian food with an impressive wine list. For more casual meals, you can check out The Buffet at Beau Rivage, eat at the small café in the resort's atrium, or try some of Mississippi's tasty Gulf Coast seafood at Salt & Ivy. The BetMGM Book Bar & Grill is another option, pairing American food with sports. If you need something quick, you can grab coffee at The Roasted Bean, a sandwich at Snacks, or a frozen drink at The Daiquiri Shop.