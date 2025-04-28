This Stretch Of Mississippi's Gulf Coast Is A Scenic, Thriving Destination Best Known As 'Hospitality City'

Wherever there is a combination of gorgeous beach views and the promise of infectiously good-natured residents, you'll find a destination many can't wait to experience. Waveland is that, with a big ol' dose of Southern charm. Founded in 1888, the city of Waveland takes deep pride in its traditions, heritage, and reputation as one of many dreamy Mississippi Gulf cities. It was devastated by Hurricane Camille in 1969 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and its ability to retain a reputation as the "Hospitality City" despite these setbacks is one of the wonders of the town. It's also one of the most affordable beachfront destinations in the country with a median home cost of $199,600 as of 2024 (compared to the U.S. average of $425,177) and a cost of living index just over 81.

Tucked away in the southwestern part of Mississippi, Waveland can get hot, making it the ideal summer vacation destination with ample opportunity to swim in the warm waters. It's also a relaxing and scenic spot to visit throughout the year when crowds aren't as rampant. The nearest airport to Waveland is Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, a roughly 40-minute drive away, while the closest major airport is Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, which is about an hour away by car. The South contains some of the most scenic road trips in America, so look for photogenic views — and irresistible food stops — on the way. Once you arrive in Waveland, you'll likely get around largely on foot or by bicycle since the city is easy to explore and thrives on community connection and conversation.