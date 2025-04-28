This Stretch Of Mississippi's Gulf Coast Is A Scenic, Thriving Destination Best Known As 'Hospitality City'
Wherever there is a combination of gorgeous beach views and the promise of infectiously good-natured residents, you'll find a destination many can't wait to experience. Waveland is that, with a big ol' dose of Southern charm. Founded in 1888, the city of Waveland takes deep pride in its traditions, heritage, and reputation as one of many dreamy Mississippi Gulf cities. It was devastated by Hurricane Camille in 1969 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and its ability to retain a reputation as the "Hospitality City" despite these setbacks is one of the wonders of the town. It's also one of the most affordable beachfront destinations in the country with a median home cost of $199,600 as of 2024 (compared to the U.S. average of $425,177) and a cost of living index just over 81.
Tucked away in the southwestern part of Mississippi, Waveland can get hot, making it the ideal summer vacation destination with ample opportunity to swim in the warm waters. It's also a relaxing and scenic spot to visit throughout the year when crowds aren't as rampant. The nearest airport to Waveland is Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, a roughly 40-minute drive away, while the closest major airport is Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, which is about an hour away by car. The South contains some of the most scenic road trips in America, so look for photogenic views — and irresistible food stops — on the way. Once you arrive in Waveland, you'll likely get around largely on foot or by bicycle since the city is easy to explore and thrives on community connection and conversation.
The best things to do in Waveland
In Waveland, white-sand beaches speak to the hearts of beach lovers who find themselves barefoot, sun soaked, and committed to doing it all over again the next day. Rivaling other Gulf Coast white-sand escapes, Waveland offers over 5 miles of sandy coastline to enjoy alongside locals and visitors. Even better, the city is so committed to preserving its views and cultural integrity that it is the only town of its kind to have prohibited the construction of commercial buildings on the beachfront. This is the place to feel like you've gone back in time, where there is no obsession over Wi-Fi passwords and where open-hearted, small-town friendliness is the default.
Once you're ready to peel yourself away from sunset beach views, you can experience some of the many amenities that attract travelers. A popular stop is the Ground Zero Hurricane Museum, which contains memorabilia from across the region and was the only Main Street building to survice Hurricane Katrina. A trip to Waveland isn't complete without a stop at Buccaneer State Park; it owes its name to Jean Lafitte, a French buccaneer heavily involved in pirate activity along the Mississippi Gulf during the 1700s. When visiting Buccaneer State Park, you're truly spoiled for choice, activities-wise; there's a 4.5-acre waterpark, an 18-hole disc golf course, 300-plus campsites, and an impressive 1.8-mile nature trail. Entry to the park is $2 per person while kids aged 5 and under enter for free.
Where to eat and drink in Waveland
The food in Waveland lives up to the state's finger-licking standard and offers an abundance of options, from seafood eateries to homey diners. The Lunch Box is one of the best places to be for brunch or lunchtime; here you can find New Orleans classics such as po' boys and muffulettas served with pride, representing the growing tradition of Gulf coast restaurants paying homage and adding their flair to these culinary classics. There are other locally sourced items on the menu such as fried catfish and oysters, but some of the most popular items include Gulf coast classics, such as red beans and rice, and the burger specials, which are seasonal and one of the culprits for the bustling lunchtime crowd. The restaurant has been open for 30 years and was recently taken over by new owners who revamped the space and menu. The Lunch Box is open until 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with extended dinner hours until 7pm on Friday.
Rum Kitchen is another great restaurant, known across the coast for its bold menu. You can expect an eclectic mix of po' boys, sandwiches, burgers, salads, and plenty of local delicacies; crab lovers may also want to leave space for the signature Crab on Crab on Crab, which is crab served three ways. Popular drinks include daily fresh juices and cocktails that are generous with their liquor servings – at least 2 ounces with every drink, to be exact. Some cocktails to ask for include a watermelon margarita, blueberry mojito, or the Painkilla. The family-friendly environment is appreciated by many, as is the abundance of free parking available.