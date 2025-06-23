Florida's Panhandle Hides An Uncrowded Stretch Of Gulf Coast With World-Class Fishing And Pristine Beaches

Florida is known for many things — including an abundance of alligators — and the Sunshine State completely embraces its state reptile. So much so that it even has a community along the Gulf Coast known as Alligator Point. And with a name like that, you'd probably think it would take one of the spots on the list of the most alligator-filled destinations in all of Florida ... but it doesn't. Sure, you might find a few alligators there, but you'll also see many other animals, including black bears, bobcats, and deer.

Alligator Point is located in the Panhandle and is a part of Florida's Forgotten Coast — a breathtaking tropical getaway teeming with wildlife. Travelers coming from out of state can fly into Tallahassee, rent a car, and be in Alligator Point in about an hour. Albeit suggestive, the city's name has nothing to do with its alligator population, though. It actually comes from the shape of its beach peninsula, which looks like an alligator tail. That same beach is precisely what makes this coastal oasis a special place. Only eight miles long, it tends to be less crowded than many of Florida's beaches.

Better yet, Tripadvisor reviewers also speak highly of the beach at Bald Point State Park, with one person saying: "It's so quiet to walk along the white sandy beaches with the warm Gulf breezes blowing." In addition to just taking in the serenity of nature, Florida's Panhandle is also well known as a top fishing spot in the state — with Garden & Gun calling it "an angler's dream."