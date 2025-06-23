Florida's Panhandle Hides An Uncrowded Stretch Of Gulf Coast With World-Class Fishing And Pristine Beaches
Florida is known for many things — including an abundance of alligators — and the Sunshine State completely embraces its state reptile. So much so that it even has a community along the Gulf Coast known as Alligator Point. And with a name like that, you'd probably think it would take one of the spots on the list of the most alligator-filled destinations in all of Florida ... but it doesn't. Sure, you might find a few alligators there, but you'll also see many other animals, including black bears, bobcats, and deer.
Alligator Point is located in the Panhandle and is a part of Florida's Forgotten Coast — a breathtaking tropical getaway teeming with wildlife. Travelers coming from out of state can fly into Tallahassee, rent a car, and be in Alligator Point in about an hour. Albeit suggestive, the city's name has nothing to do with its alligator population, though. It actually comes from the shape of its beach peninsula, which looks like an alligator tail. That same beach is precisely what makes this coastal oasis a special place. Only eight miles long, it tends to be less crowded than many of Florida's beaches.
Better yet, Tripadvisor reviewers also speak highly of the beach at Bald Point State Park, with one person saying: "It's so quiet to walk along the white sandy beaches with the warm Gulf breezes blowing." In addition to just taking in the serenity of nature, Florida's Panhandle is also well known as a top fishing spot in the state — with Garden & Gun calling it "an angler's dream."
Go fishing in Alligator Point
Alligator Point is uniquely positioned, allowing it to have a vast diversity of fishing options that interests a variety of anglers. Freshwater, saltwater, inshore, offshore — Alligator Point really has it all.
No boat? No problem. You can fish directly from the pier at Bald Point State Park, and try your luck at reeling in redfish, trout, flounder, or mackerel. One local also shared their tips about surf fishing on Reddit, saying: "I'm from the area, Bald Point State Park is in Alligator Point and it's always been the best spot for surf fishing for me within a couple hours. I usually try different depths around the point where the river meets the ocean." Beyond that, fishing enthusiasts also go to Range Road and fish on the bridge that goes over Chaires Creek.
If you're looking to head offshore, you won't be disappointed either. There are many artificial reefs located off the coast that make this area a prime hotspot for several fish species, including grouper, snapper, mahi mahi, blackfin tuna, wahoo, and more. If you want to go out with a pro, there are also options available for guided fishing trips in Alligator Point. Specifically, previous visitors recommend Fightin' Bottom Charters, arguing the team is knowledgeable, instructive, and child-friendly.
Other things to do in Alligator Point
One of the main things that contributes to Alligator Point's great fishing is the Alligator Harbor Aquatic Preserve — a vast bay that spans more than 14,000 acres. Not only is the space significant for anglers, but the Florida Department of Environmental Protection also notes this is a great spot for sea turtles. For visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of these creatures, nesting season typically lasts from the beginning of May through the end of October, and it's not uncommon to witness this here during that time. Additionally, birders will be happy to know that the Alligator Harbor Aquatic Preserve is also home to a variety of migratory and year-round avian residents.
Beyond that, paddling is also a favorite pastime in Alligator Point. As for where to go, the Chaires Creek Paddle Trail is a little under four miles and takes about two hours. If you don't have your own kayak or paddleboard, 21 Palms Kayak Rentals will deliver them to wherever you're staying.
Once you've had your fill, make sure to allow some time to simply relax and lounge on the beach. In addition to the sandy stretch at Bald Point State Park, the other main beach is Alligator Point Beach. Although there isn't much parking, this is a pristine beach with beautiful sand perfect for lounging. Finally, you might also want to make time to visit nearby Carrabelle, another dreamy seaside city with uncrowded white sand beaches.