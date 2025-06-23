Tennessee's Unsung State Park Near Chattanooga Has One Of The State's Best Swim Holes And Whitewater Thrills

Just over 20 minutes north of Chattanooga, Tennessee's "scenic city" between Nashville and Atlanta with a flourishing arts scene, a newer state park is hidden in the rugged sandstone of Walden's Ridge. North Chickamauga Creek Gorge State Park is officially Tennessee's 59th state park. It features 6,000 acres of lush forested areas, extensive trails, and a sandstone gorge running through landscape carved by the North Chickamauga Creek.

At its heart is the Blue Hole, a deep, vibrant blue swimming hole that has become one of the area's most popular places to cool off. Getting to North Chickamauga Creek Gorge State Park is straightforward. From Chattanooga, it's a 22-minute drive north on U.S. Route 27 to the nearby town of Soddy-Daisy. Domestic flights arrive in Chattanooga at Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport, but the nearest international airport is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Prepare for the lines, though, as it's also the busiest airport in the entire world. Escape the bustling airport, and it's just under a two-and-a-half-hour drive north to the park. For a slightly shorter drive, you can also land in the Nashville International Airport.

For those who prefer more of a thrill, North Chickamauga Creek has areas of Class V rapids for paddlers and four hiking trail sections ranging from the 1-mile Blue Hole Trail to the 10-mile Cumberland Trail. It doesn't matter if you're jumping from a rock formation into the water or rafting down the rapids, North Chickamauga Creek Gorge is a newly christened but thrilling state park for a day or weekend trip.