Tennessee's Unsung State Park Near Chattanooga Has One Of The State's Best Swim Holes And Whitewater Thrills
Just over 20 minutes north of Chattanooga, Tennessee's "scenic city" between Nashville and Atlanta with a flourishing arts scene, a newer state park is hidden in the rugged sandstone of Walden's Ridge. North Chickamauga Creek Gorge State Park is officially Tennessee's 59th state park. It features 6,000 acres of lush forested areas, extensive trails, and a sandstone gorge running through landscape carved by the North Chickamauga Creek.
At its heart is the Blue Hole, a deep, vibrant blue swimming hole that has become one of the area's most popular places to cool off. Getting to North Chickamauga Creek Gorge State Park is straightforward. From Chattanooga, it's a 22-minute drive north on U.S. Route 27 to the nearby town of Soddy-Daisy. Domestic flights arrive in Chattanooga at Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport, but the nearest international airport is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Prepare for the lines, though, as it's also the busiest airport in the entire world. Escape the bustling airport, and it's just under a two-and-a-half-hour drive north to the park. For a slightly shorter drive, you can also land in the Nashville International Airport.
For those who prefer more of a thrill, North Chickamauga Creek has areas of Class V rapids for paddlers and four hiking trail sections ranging from the 1-mile Blue Hole Trail to the 10-mile Cumberland Trail. It doesn't matter if you're jumping from a rock formation into the water or rafting down the rapids, North Chickamauga Creek Gorge is a newly christened but thrilling state park for a day or weekend trip.
Swimming at the popular North Chick Blue Hole
The North Chick Blue Hole is one of Chattanooga's most beloved wild swimming spots, but accessing the area is only possible on foot and isn't as easy as it seems. The main trailhead and parking area are on Montlake Road and are open during park hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Due to the area's popularity, park officials recommend visiting in the early morning, evening, or weekdays to avoid crowds and parking delays.
The rugged trails in North Chickamauga Creek Gorge State Park can be dangerous, and getting to the Blue Hole involves crossing boulders, rocky terrain, and obstacles. From the main trailhead on Montlake Road, visitors will need to take the Hogskin Loop Trail for 0.4 miles before veering onto the Blue Hole Trail for the remaining 0.7 miles. There are trail markings at the trailhead, but to be safe, the Tennessee State Park website also offers downloadable or offline maps of its trails.
Visitors note that water shoes are great to bring along as the trail involves crossing the creek bed and stream and then traversing other obstacles. Once there, the Blue Hole is recognizable by its bright waters and a massive boulder on the shore that is often used for leaping into the swimming hole. For those looking for more adrenaline rush, just downstream, the creek transforms into a thrilling stretch of rapids perfect for a whitewater adventure.
Whitewater rafting on North Chickamauga Creek
Paddling and rafting the rapids on North Chickamauga Creek is typically done in just a single section known as the Bowling Alley. However, this can be extended into a longer trip. To paddle just the popular Bowling Alley section, the park suggests that rafters put in at the Blue Hole Trail's creek crossing area. For this starting point, parking at the main trailhead on Montlake Road is still applicable because the takeout spot is only 0.3 miles down the creek.
The section is short but intense, featuring rapids up to Class V. Longer rafting trips are an option using the Barker Pounds Trail to put in on Cain Creek near Barker Camp Road. These upper sections of the river offer more consistent whitewater routes and should be taken more seriously. As the park urges, they should only be attempted by more advanced paddlers. The park also requires visitors to bring their own gear, but nearby Chattanooga has options for kayak rentals.
If time permits between swimming excursions and whitewater routes, North Chickamauga Creek Gorge State Park is also known for its fishing, rock climbing areas, and mountain biking trails. If you're in the area in the fall, continue your boating adventure and paddle through the historic Tennessee waterway for garnet leaves and sapphire waters. The Tennessee River Gorge is just a half hour from North Chickamauga Creek Gorge State Park and offers a continuation of all the scenic beauty Tennessee has to offer.